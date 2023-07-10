Wimbledon 2023: Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Elena Rybakina vs (6) Ons Jabeur

Date: July 12, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur preview

Elena Rybakina at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Top 10 players Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur will face off in a quarterfinal showdown at the 2023 Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Rybakina's title defense commenced with a three-set victory over Shelby Rogers. She then defeated Alize Cornet and Katie Boulter to reach the fourth round, where she took on Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Rybakina had already lost to the Brazilian twice this year, so this was expected to be a tough contest for her. Unfortunately, Haddad Maia injured herself early on in the first set and after a medical check-up, called it quits at 4-1, sending the Kazakh into the quarterfinals as a result.

Jabeur defeated Magdalena Frech and Zhuoxuan Bai in straight sets to make it to the third round. She staged a comeback to defeat Bianca Andreescu in three sets and set up a fourth round date against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

Jabeur dominated the first set as she dished out a bagel to clinch it. She continued to dictate the proceedings and jumped to a 4-1 lead in the second set. Kvitova fought back by bagging the next couple of games, but that turned out to be her final stand. The Tunisian claimed the next two games to win the match 6-0, 6-3.

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur head-to-head

The two have split their previous four encounters evenly to tie the head-to-head at 2-2. Rybakina won their last meeting in the final of the 2022 Wimbledon in three sets.

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina Ons Jabeur

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur prediction

Ons Jabeur at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Jabeur made light work of Kvitova to reach the last eight. Rybakina didn't really get an opportunity to test herself due to Haddad Maia's early mid-match retirement. The two are now set to meet for the first time since last year's Wimbledon final.

Jabeur came quite close to winning the title as she captured the first set, but Rybakina stormed back to lay her hands on the winner's trophy. All but one of their previous four contests have gone the distance.

The two employ vividly different play styles to get their desired results. Rybakina's blistering groundstroke and powerful serve work quite well on grass, but Jabeur's finesse and variety is also an equally winning combination on the surface.

Both seem to be in good form at the moment. Rybakina has shown no signs of being under pressure as the defending champion. While this match could go either way based on their past, the Kazakh's overall better results this season give her a slight edge heading into this encounter.

Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes