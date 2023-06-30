Wimbledon 2023: Elena Rybakina vs Shelby Rogers preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Elena Rybakina vs Shelby Rogers.

Date: July 4, 2023.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £44,700,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports.

Elena Rybakina vs Shelby Rogers preview

Elena Rybakina at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open.

Elena Rybakina will commence her title defense at the 2023 Wimbledon against Shelby Rogers on Tuesday.

Rybakina enjoyed considerable success this year, but has been plagued with health issues over the last month. The first few months of the season saw her win the BNP Paribas Open while reaching the finals of the Australian Open and the Miami Open.

Rybakina claimed the biggest title of her career on clay by winning the Italian Open. She was one of the leading title contenders at the French Open, but her campaign in Paris came to an unexpected end. The Kazakh withdrew prior to her scheduled third-round contest due to a respiratory illness.

Rybakina prepared for Wimbledon by competing at the WTA 500 in Berlin. She was sent packing by Donna Vekic in the second round. She was set to participate in the Rothesay International after that, but pulled out of the event due to a viral illness.

Rogers has been down on her luck this season, with only a handful of wins under her belt. A quarterfinal run at the Abu Dhabi Open in February remains her best result in 2023. Since the American's third-round exit from the Madrid Open in May, she hasn't won a match.

Elena Rybakina vs Shelby Rogers head-to-head

Rybakina leads Rogers 3-2 in the head-to-head. The latter won their most recent encounter at the 2022 Libema Open in straight sets.

Elena Rybakina vs Shelby Rogers odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina Shelby Rogers

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Elena Rybakina vs Shelby Rogers prediction

Shelby Rogers at the 2023 Charleston Open.

Based on their results this year, Rybakina has the clear edge in this encounter. However, her rivalry against Rogers has been a close one and the two have competed on grass thrice. The Kazakh won two of those encounters, but lost the other one, which took place last year at the Libema Open.

Rybakina's physical issues have given her some grief over the past month. If she's unable to play at a high level from the start, staging a comeback could prove to be difficult against Rogers. While the American hasn't been at her best this year, she's known to cause an upset or two from time to time.

Should Rogers revert to producing some of her finest tennis, Rybakina could find herself on the backfoot. However, Wimbledon has been the American's weakest Major, with just four main draw wins to her name. She has managed to get past the opening hurdle just twice so far.

A fully fit Rybakina should win this encounter with ease. If Rogers manages to peak again, the defending champion should be able to respond by raising her level to advance further.

Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in three sets.

