Wimbledon 2023: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Filip Krajninovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Filip Krajinovic.

Date: July 3, 2023.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £44,700,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Filip Krajinovic preview

Auger-Aliassime at the 2023 French Open.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Filip Krajinovic are set to clash in the first round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Monday.

After a relatively good start to the season, Auger-Aliassime's recent results haven't been too encouraging. He reached the fourth round of the Australian Open, the semifinals in Doha along with quarterfinal showings at Indian Wells and Rotterdam. The clay swing was a disaster for the Canadian.

Auger-Aliassime managed to win just one match on the red dirt this time. His sole victory came at the Lyon Open against Pablo Llmas Ruiz. His first-round exit from the French Open was attributed to an illness. He then withdrew from the Halle Open citing a knee injury.

Krajinovic has been in a slump since February, when he won his last and just the third match of the season. Since his second round exit from the Open Sud de France, he has lost in the first round of his next nine events.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Filip Krajinovic head-to-head

Auger-Aliassime leads Krajinovic 3-2 in the head-to-head. The Canadian won their previous encounter at the 2022 French Open in straight sets.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Filip Krajinovic odds

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Filip Krajinovic prediction

Filip Krajinovic at the 2023 French Open.

Both players could use with a win right now. Krajinovic hasn't tasted victory in over four months, while Auger-Aliassime has lost five of his last six matches. The Canadian is also dealing with an injury, further compounding his woes.

After losing his first couple of matches against Krajinovic, Auger-Aliassime turned the tables on him. The 22-year old has now defeated the Serb thrice in a row to lead their rivalry.

Auger-Aliassime's serve when firing on all cylinders gives him an edge over his opponents, especially on grass. His ground game and footwork helped him reach the quarterfinals of Wimbledon a couple of years ago.

Krajinovic, on the other hand, scored his first win at the All England Club just last year. With a 1-5 record at the venue, one wouldn't rate his chances of winning here too highly. Coupled with the dire form the Serb finds himself in, the odds of his success remain slim.

As Auger-Aliassime continues to battle his own issues, he's gotten a perfect opponent to test himself against. If he's feeling fine physically, the young Canadian is likely to make it to the next round.

Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in four sets.

