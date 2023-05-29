After losing in the first round of the 2023 French Open, Felix Auger-Aliassime revealed that he went into the match suffering from an injury and sickness.

Auger-Aliassime became the first top-10 player to be eliminated from the Roland Garros men's singles draw this year, falling to Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. However, the Canadian clearly struggled to move in another match of what has been a disastrous season for him so far.

The 22-year-old discussed his shoulder injury in a post-match press conference. He stated that although his shoulder wasn't the main concern, he faced challenges due to feeling unwell.

Auger-Aliassime explained that he had been sick throughout the previous night, leading to a lack of sleep. The Canadian player expressed frustration over struggling with various issues and falling ill the day before his match.

"Yeah. I mean, the shoulder is not great, but that wasn't the issue today. I got a bit sick last night, didn't really sleep. Yeah, sick all night. That's just a reality. I mean, I woke up this morning trying — I mean, it's like I've been struggling with a few things, and it's like, can you believe it, I get sick the day before my match?"

The Canadian added that he faced cramping and mobility issues after one set in his match, despite attempting to warm up and seek medical help. He was uncertain whether to continue playing or take a break, but remains determined to regain his health.

"I tried to warm up. I tried to see the doctor, see what I could take, but after one set, you know, just cramping and just can't move anymore. So, yeah, I don't know. I wasn't sure whether I should keep going or give myself a shot or if I should stop. It was a difficult time, but it's okay. I just need to get healthy again," he said.

Felix Auger-Aliassime remains resilient despite the setback, staying positive and focused on future opportunities. He aims to improve his health and performance to achieve better results.

"It weighs heavier when you are losing and you are not playing well and also when you are not feeling well with your body, but I try not to worry too much, not to panic," the Canadian said.

"There are still quite a lot of tournaments coming up this year, and I trust that if things get better, I will be able to play well and have good moments on the court this year. I shouldn't panic. It's a difficult time. I have to do my best, taking into account the situation."

"Next time I'm on the court, I want to be in good shape" - Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime pictured at the 2023 French Open - Day Two.

When asked about the possibility of taking a break to regain his form, Felix Auger-Aliassime replied in the affirmative. He hopes to be fit enough to compete in the upcoming grass season, which starts in two or three weeks.

"Yes, obviously. I hope that will help and I can play on grass in two or three weeks, but it's difficult to say," he said.

The 22-year-old then mentioned his plan to go home and undergo comprehensive tests to determine the cause of his recent sickness. He also committed to being in good shape for his next match.

"I think I must go home, take some tests because I didn't have time to do the specific tests. I have to do a battery of tests to see why I was sick here, why I was sick a week ago and, see what's happening."

"I tried everything. I tried to hang on, but next time, I'm on the court, I want to be in good shape," he added.

