Wimbledon 2023: Holger Rune vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (6) Holger Rune vs (31) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: July 8, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Holger Rune vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Rune is into the third round.

Sixth seed Holger Rune faces his sternest test at this year's Wimbledon Championships when he takes on 31st seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for a place in the second week.

The sixth-ranked Rune had a straight-set win over Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round on Friday. He made a bright start to the contest, taking the opener for the loss of three games.

Carballes Baena provided a sterner challenge in the second set but rued squandering a break of serve as Rune clinched the set in a tiebreak. The third set was another tight affair, where the Dane once again trailed by a break, but closed out victory in straight sets.

In a dominating performance, Rune blasted 45 winners and won 33/48 net points but did commit 47 unforced errors as well. He improved to 35-12 on the season and 2-1 at Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, World No. 34 Davidovich Fokina faced a tough second-round clash against Botic van de Zandschulp. After dropping just one game in the opener, Davidovich Fokina won two games in the second as Van de Zandschulp drew parity.

The Spaniard, though, quickly regained control of proceedings, dropping seven games in the next two sets He improved to 21-16 in 2023 and 3-2 at Wimbledon, where he made the second round last year.

Holger Rune vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

Rune lost his lone clash with Davidovich Fokina in the second round of the Madrid Open this year. The pair will meet for the first time on grass.

Holger Rune vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

Holger Rune vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Davidovich Fokina is into the third round.

Both Rune and Davidovich Fokina are quintessentially baseliners and have pretty similar game styles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank, and good movement.

Rune takes the edge because of his superior experience and consistency, but they have similar grasscourt pedigrees. The Dane has gone 5-4 on the surface, while Davidovich Fokina is 6-8.

However, Rune is yet to drop a set in two matches this week, while the Spaniard has dropped one. Considering the Dane's superlative consistency across surfaces in 2023, he should take a hard-fought win.

Pick: Rune in four sets

