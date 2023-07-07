Wimbledon 2023: Madison Keys vs Marta Kostyuk preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (25) Madison Keys vs Marta Kostyuk

Date: July 8, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Madison Keys vs Marta Kostyuk preview

Madison Keys at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Former top 10 player Madison Keys will face off against Marta Kostyuk in the third round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Saturday.

Keys advanced to the second round following an easy win over Sonay Kartal. She was up against Viktorija Golubic for a spot in the third round. The American led 3-1 in the first set, but let go of her lead as her opponent managed to level terms.

Golubic saved a couple of set points at 5-4, but was unable to do the same at 6-5 as Keys managed to break her serve to capture the set. The American cruised through the second set as a solitary break of serve in her favor helped her win the match 7-5, 6-3.

Kostyuk ousted World No. 8 Maria Sakkari in three sets to reach the second round, where she took on Paula Badosa. The Ukrainian raced to a quick 5-1 lead in no time in the first set. After wasting a couple of set points on her opponent's serve, she closed out the set herself in the following game.

Kostyuk started the second set by breaking the Spaniard's serve. Badosa was unable to continue after this point due to an injury and chose to retire with the score reading 6-2, 1-0. The Ukrainian thus made it to the third round here for the first time.

Madison Keys vs Marta Kostyuk head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Madison Keys vs Marta Kostyuk odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Madison Keys -350 +1.5 (-900) Over 21.5 (-110) Marta Kostyuk +240 -1.5 (+450) Under 21.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Madison Keys vs Marta Kostyuk prediction

Marta Kostyuk at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Keys played a solid match to oust Golubic and extend her winning streak to seven matches. She came into this tournament having won the title at Eastbourne last week. The American won a whopping 92% of her first serve points in the last round. She also kept her error count under control and played a disciplined match.

Kostyuk's job in the last round was made easier due to a physically hampered Badosa. Nevertheless, the 21-year old is playing with a renewed sense of belief here. Her win over Sakkari in the first round displayed her tenacity, and against an in-form Keys, she'll be needing a lot more of that.

Kostyuk's used her quick reflexes and footwork to extend the rallies in the previous round. The tactic could work once again in the next round. However, Keys is one of the tour's most powerful hitters, so the Ukrainian will need to make sure she doesn't get overwhelmed by the sheer power.

Keys could find herself going for winners far more often if she's bothered by Kostyuk's variety. But momentum is on the American's side and as long as she doesn't turn into an error machine, she should be fine.

Pick: Madison Keys to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes