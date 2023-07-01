Wimbledon 2023: Men's singles power rankings

Weeks of enthralling grasscourt action is all set to reach a crescendo at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, which commences with the main draw action on Monday. Seven-time Novak Djokovic returns to the All England Club looking to extend his reign on grass, but faces some stiff competition.

The likes of top seed Carlos Alcaraz and last year's finalist Nick Kyrgios will all be looking to topple Djokovic. Other in-form names as well as perennial grasscourt threats also loom large in the draw, which is jam-packed as ever.

Here, we take a look at the top eight contenders for the title based on their grasscourt performances over the last three years.

Note: The following formula was used to calculate the power rankings for this year's Wimbledon: (1x points earned in the 2023 grass season + 0.75x points earned in the 2022 grass season + 0.25x points earned in the 2021 grass season).

#8 Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev at the 2021 Championships.

The low-bouncing grasscourt plays well into Andrey Rublev's brand of attacking tennis. It is this reason that his modest 5-3 win-loss record at Wimbledon baffles many.

That said, away from the All England Club, Rublev has enjoyed his fair share of success on grass. He has reached the finals at Halle twice in the last three seasons — including earlier this year.

2023 has been a year of firsts for him, including a first ATP Masters title. Rublev will now be looking to carry the momentum into Wimbledon as well.

#7 Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Championships

Much like his close friend and countryman Rublev, Daniil Medvedev has played incredible grasscourt tennis — albeit away from Wimbledon.

The Russian's two finals appearances, at Rosmalen and Halle, last year put him in contention for the Championships. But he could not participate, given the ban on Russian and Belarusian players. And while he only has a quarterfinal showing in Halle to show for this year, Medvedev remains a firm contender for the trophy.

#6 Alexander Bublik

Alexander Bublik at the 2022 Championships.

Alexander Bublik's crafty brand of tennis may not always win him matches, but when things are coming together well, the Kazakh can be a sight to behold on court.

The same was on full showcase during his run to the title in Halle — where he beat the likes of Rublev, Alexander Zverev, and Jannik Sinner. But more than the 500 points, it is the confidence earned over the week that will make Bublik a dangerous floater at this year's Wimbledon.

#5 Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Championships.

The irony of Carlos Alcaraz, the player with possibly the least experience on grass from among those on the list, being the favorite - in view of his top seeding - is not lost. Such is the Spaniard's unfamiliarity with the surface that he might not even have been in contention for the power rankings — leave alone the Wimbledon title.

To his credit, though, Alcaraz found grasscourt success in the nick of time. By lifting the trophy at a big warm-up event in Queen's, he has shown that a great tennis player can compete with the best on any surface.

#4 Cameron Norrie

Cameron Norrie the 2022 Championships.

Andy Murray led the British challenge at his home Slam for years, but the mantle has slowly, but surely, shifted onto the shoulders of Cameron Norrie in recent times.

After living in the shadow of his more celebrated counterpart, Norrie finally showed Centre Court crowds just what he is made of by reaching the semifinals at Wimbledon last year. Look back at 2021, and he had another major result on grass — reaching the final at Halle.

There's no other feeling like playing at home and it's an even bigger advantage if the home is the sport's most iconic stage. Novak Djokovic stopped Norrie's surge at Wimbledon last year, but coming so close to a massive result would have only fuelled the Brit's hunger more.

#3 Matteo Berrettini

Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini at the 2021 Championships.

A big serve and a thumping forehand helped Matteo Berrettini reach his first — and till date his only — Grand Slam final at the Wimbledon Championships. He fell short against Novak Djokovic in the summit clash.

That was also the year that he lifted his first crown at Queen's. Two more titles on the lush lawns have followed since — a second at Queen's and one at Stuttgart. The same make him one of most successful players on the surface in the period. If fully fit, Berrettini could well again be the one to watch out for at SW 19.

#2 Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Championships.

Nick Kyrgios shares a thing in common with Berrettini. Both men would likely have a Wimbledon title had it not been for Novak Djokovic.

The Aussie blitzed the field — up until the semifinals — en-route to the summit clash, but that is not the only time that he has shown his affinity for grass. Kyrgios also made the semifinal at Halle in 2022 and has another quarterfinal to show for from Stuttgart a couple of years ago.

Having not seen too much of Kyrgios this year, there's no telling what we can expect from him. But in all fairness, is there any telling what Kyrgios might bring to the court ever?

#1 Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Championships.

Who other than the player who has won every single match that he has played at Wimbledon since 2018 to lead the power rankings again this year?

Novak Djokovic is fast turning into a bit of an urban legend at SW19. When he steps out on the court on Monday, the Serb will be eyeing an outrageous 29th straight victory at the Slam. He has already triumphed here on seven occasions.

His title-winning runs have each been more impressive than the one that came prior. What is astounding, however, is the fact that all the points contributing to him being No. 1 in the power rankings have come from Wimbledon. He hasn't played any grasscourt warm-up tournaments at all. He, it would seem, doesn't need to.

