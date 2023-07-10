Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (2) Novak Djokovic vs (7) Andrey Rublev

Date: July 11, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev preview

Djokovic is into his 14th Wimbledon quarterfinal.

Second seed Novak Djokovic takes on seventh seed Andrey Rublev on Tuesday as a place in the Wimbledon semifinals beckons.

World No. 2 Djokovic faced his sternest test of the fortnight against 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round. In a contest that started on Sunday, the four-time defending champion had to dig deep. He won five straight points from 6-3 down in the first set tiebreak to take the opener.

In a competitive second set, another tiebreak ensued, where Hurkacz once again led by a mini-break, only for the Serb to take a commanding two-set lead. With the 11 pm Centre Court curfew in place, the contest was suspended for the day.

Both players were clinical on serve when the match resumed on Monday. Djokovic, though, blinked while serving at 5-6 as Hurkacz reduced arrears. In the fourth set, though, the Serb rode a lone break to reach a 14th quarterfinal at SW19.

That was the only time in four matches Hurkacz dropped serve, but he's now out of the tournament, while Djokovici improves to 31-4 on the season.

Meanwhile, the seventh-ranked Rublev faced a tough outing against the in-form Alexander Bublik in a rematch of the pair's Halle final. The Russian looked in control of proceedings when he took the opener in a tiebreak and the second set for the loss of three games.

The Halle champion saved two match points in the third set to reduce arrears before winning his second straight tiebreak to level proceedings. Rublev, though, had the last laugh, taking the fifth set 6-4 to improve to 35-13 in 2023 and 9-3 at Wimbledon despite getting out-aced (39-20).

Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev head-to-head

Djokovic has won three of his four meetings with Rublev. The pair, who last clashed in the Australian Open quarterfinal this year, will meet on grass for the first time.

Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev odds





Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev prediction

Rublev is into his first Wimbledon quarterfinal.

Both Djokovic and Rublev are quintessential baseliners. Rublev is a bigger server and a more powerful hitter off either flank than the Serb. The latter, though, takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency, and pedigree, especially on grass.

Djokovic, widely regarded as one of the best players in the sport's history, is 113-18 on grass. That includes 90 wins at Wimbledon, including the last 32. Rublev, meanwhile, is 19-7 on the surface.

Djokovic has dropped only one set in four matches, while Rublev has conceded four. While the Russian has had an extra day's rest, expect Djokovic to prevail.

Pick: Djokovic in four sets

