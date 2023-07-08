Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (2) Novak Djokovic vs (17) Hubert Hurkacz

Date: July 9, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Djokovic is through to the third round.

Second seed Novak Djokovic takes on 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz for a place in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

World No. 2 Djokovic staved off a late surge from Stan Wawrinka in the third round on Friday. Having lost the pair's last three Grand Slam clashes, the 36-year-old Serb burst out the gates, dropping just four games in the first two sets.

Wawrinka, though, provided sterner resistance in the third - which went to a tiebreak - where he led 5-3. That's where Djokovic raised his level, reeling off four straight points to ensure that he ended his match 15 minutes before Centre Court curfew set in at 11 pm.

He now has a 30-4 win-loss record for the season and 89-10 at SW-19, where he has won his last 31 matches as he moves to within four wins of a five-peat.

Meanwhile, the 18th-ranked Hurkacz saw off 14th-seed Lorenzo Musetti in a hard-fought but straight-set clash. After edging the first set in a tiebreak, the 2021 semifinalist took the second for the loss of four games to take control of the contest.

It was more of the same story in the second as Hurkacz won another 6-4 set to book a blockbuster fourth-round clash with seven-time champion Djokovic. The Pole is now 25-14 in 2023 and 10-4 at Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

Djokovic has a perfect 5-0 record against Hurkacz, winning the pair's lone grasscourt clash in the third round at Wimbledon in four sets. They last clashed in the Dubai quarterfinals this year, which the Serb won in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz odds

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

Hurkacz is back in the second week.

Both Djokovic and Hurkacz are quintessentially baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Djokovic is widely regarded as one of the best players in the sport's history and is a counterpuncher par excellence with elite athleticism. Hurkacz, meanwhile, is a big server, a powerful hitter off either flank and moves well for his height.

Needless to say, the Serb takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency, and pedigree - especially on grass - where he has a 112-18 record and eight titles. Hurkacz, meanwhile, is 20-11 on the surface and has one title.

Both men are yet to drop a set in three matches this week, but considering that Djokovic 'owns' Hurkacz, expect another win for the Serb.

Pick: Djokovic to win in straight sets.

