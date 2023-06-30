Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Pedro Cachin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (2) Novak Djokovic vs Pedro Cachin

Date: July 3, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Novak Djokovic vs Pedro Cachin preview

Djokovic is looking to make more Wimbledon history.

Second seed Novak Djokovic will open his campaign for a record-equaling eighth Wimbledon title against Argentina's Pedro Cachin on Monday, July 3.

World No. 2 Djokovic is coming off a historic 23rd Grand Slam triumph at Roland Garros, becoming the joint-most successful player - male or female - in the Open Era.

He's 27-4 on the season, and has won three titles - Adelaide 1, Australian Open and Roland Garros. After a rousing 15-0 start to the year - that saw him go level with Rafael Nadal on 22 Grand Slam titles - Djokovic saw his winning run snapped by Daniil Medvedev in the Dubai semifinals.

After missing the North American summer hardcourt swing due to his COVID-19 vaccination status, Djokovic had a truncated claycourt swing but capped it off with a third Roland Garros triumph. He's possibly the man to beat at SW19 despite being seeded second, thanks to his stellar 86-10 record at the event.

Meanwhile, the 67th-ranked Cachin slumped to 9-17 on the season after losing to Yannick Hanfmann in his Mallorca opener. The 28-year-old has largely played on the Challenger Tour in 2023, making the final in Madrid, last four in Perugia and the quarterfinals at Oeiras 4 and Girona.

He also made the last eight at the Madrid ATP 1000 event as he looks forward to his Wimbledon main draw debut.

Novak Djokovic vs Pedro Cachin head-to-head

The two players haven't met before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Novak Djokovic vs Pedro Cachin odds

Novak Djokovic vs Pedro Cachin prediction

Cachin is making his Wimbledon debut.

Both Djokovic and Cachin like to dominate opponents from the back of the court, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Djokovic is arguably one of the best players in tennis history and is a counter puncher and returner par excellence. He has no noticeable chink in his armour, as evident in his success across surfaces, especially at Wimbledon.

Cachin, by comparison, has far more modest weapons and is a greenhorn on grass, having only debuted on the surface this week. That makes this matchup a mismatch on paper, and there should be only one winner.

Pick: Djokovic in straight sets

