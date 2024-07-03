Wimbledon 2024, 1R: Rohan Bopanna’s men’s doubles match, opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule

Rohan Bopanna, the seasoned campaigner, is set to lock horns in Wimbledon’s main draw for the 14th time. However, he is still in search of his first title in the Grand Slam’s history. Bopanna secured his first Major title in mixed doubles at the French Open in 2017.

Earlier in 2024, Bopanna and his men’s doubles partner, Matthew Ebden from Australia, secured the Australian Open title. The pair will team up again at Wimbledon. Bopanna will bring a wealth of experience and skill to his campaign and will look to make a deep run in the tournament.

In the previous Wimbledon, Bopanna and Matthew Ebden advanced to the semifinals but unfortunately lost out to Wesley Koolhof (Netherlands) and Neal Skupski (United Kingdom).

Wimbledon, the oldest tennis tournament in the world, is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments and is widely regarded as the most prestigious campaign. The 2024 Championships will be the 137th edition and will run from 1 July 2024 to 14 July 2024.

Rohan Bopanna’s Wimbledon 2024 1R opponent

Indian ace tennis player Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden will enter the Wimbledon 2024 campaign as the second-seeded team in the men’s doubles event. The duo will compete against France’s Adrian Mannarino and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in their opening round.

Both Frenchmen are singles players with Mannarino being a lefty, ranked 24 while 6 ft 8' Perricard is 20 and has a singles ranking of 58.

Rohan Bopanna’s Wimbledon 2024 1R venue

All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London will host the first round between Indo-Australia pair Bopanna - Matthew Ebden and French pair Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard - Adrian Mannarino

Rohan Bopanna’s Wimbledon 2024 1R match schedule

Date: Wednesday, July 3

Time: Approx. 3:30 PM IST

Rohan Bopanna’s Wimbledon 2024 1R live streaming and telecast details

Below are the details of platforms where viewers can watch live across various regions:

India: Disney+Hotstar, Star Sports Network

USA: ESPN, ESPN2, Tennis Channel, TSN/RDS, ESPN International Fubo, ESPN+, TCPlus

Canada: TSN, RDS, ESPN International, TSN Direct

UK: BBC One, BBC Two BBC iPlayer

Australia: Channel Nine Stan Sport

