Wimbledon 2024: Barbora Krejcikova vs Veronika Kudermetova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (31) Barbora Krejcikova vs Veronika Kudermetova

Date: July 2, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Barbora Krejcikova vs Veronika Kudermetova preview

Barbora Krejcikova at the 2024 Rothesay Classic. (Photos: Getty)

2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova will take on Veronika Kudermetova in the first round of the 2024 Wimbledon.

Krejcikova made a winning start to her grass swing by beating Daria Saville 6-1, 7-6 (5) in the first round of the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham. She then ousted home favorite Harriet Dart 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals.

The Czech's run came to an end at that stage as she was beaten by Anastasia Potapova 6-1, 6-4. She was in action the following week as well at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne. However, she lost to eventual runner-up Leylah Fernandez in the first round in three sets.

Kudermetova's grass season has been quite busy. She first participated in the Libema Open, where she lost to Dalma Galfi in the second round. She came through the qualifying rounds of the ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin to make the main draw.

Kudermetova once again bowed out in the second round, this time with a straight-sets loss to Elena Rybakina. She performed better in doubles and reached the final. The Russian was eliminated in the second round of the Bad Homburg Open as well, and finished as the runner-up in doubles too.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Veronika Kudermetova head-to-head

Kudermetova leads Krejcikova 3-1 in the head-to-head. The Russian won their most recent encounter at the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart in three sets.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Veronika Kudermetova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Barbora Krejcikova

+110

-1.5 (+225)

Over 22.5 (-105) Veronika Kudermetova

-140

+1.5 (-350)

Under 22.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Barbora Krejcikova vs Veronika Kudermetova prediction

Veronika Kudermetova at the 2024 ecotrans Ladies Open. (Photo: Getty)

Two top-40 players facing each other in the first round of a Major is a tough draw for both. Krejcikova has been unable to build any sort of momentum after her quarterfinal run at the Australian Open due to a myriad of health issues.

Kudermetova's singles results have been on a downward spiral this year. She has won consecutive main draw matches only once this season. She has found more success in doubles, especially on grass, with two back-to-back runner-up finishes.

With both of them struggling for different reasons, this match could be won by either play. However, Kudermetova has won their last three encounters, though two of them did go the distance.

The Russian has enjoyed the upper hand in this rivalry. Even though she's a little out of form, her past experience in dealing with Krejcikova could ultimately push her over the finish line.

Pick: Veronika Kudermetova to win in three sets.

