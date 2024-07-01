Wimbledon 2024: Brandon Nakashima vs Jordan Thompson preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Brandon Nakashima vs Jordan Thompson

Date: July 3, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Brandon Nakashima vs Jordan Thompson preview

Nakashima at the cinch Championships - Day Two

World No. 65 Brandon Nakashima will take on World No. 40 Jordan Thompson in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday (July 3, 2024).

Nakashima has made a modest start to the season, amassing 10 wins from 19 matches, including a semifinal appearance in the Stuttgart Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of the U.S. Men's Claycourt Championships in Houston, where he fell to Ben Shelton in straight sets.

The American entered Wimbledon on the back of a second-round exit in the Queens Club Championships. He started his Wimbledon campaign by cruising past Sebastian Baez in the first round, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4. Nakashima will be hoping to make a deep run on his fourth appearance at Wimbledon.

Thompson at the Championships - Wimbledon 2024

Thompson, meanwhile, has made a promising start to the season by garnering 20 wins from 35 matches, including a title-winning run in the Los Cabos Open. He also reached the semifinals of the Brisbane International and the Queen's Club Championships, where he lost to Lorenzo Musetti.

The Australian started his campaign at Wimbledon with a brilliant comeback win over Pavel Kotov. Despite trailing the Russian by two sets, he fought back to get over the line, 5-7, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Thompson will be looking to make the most of his escape in the first round.

Brandon Nakashima vs Jordan Thompson head-to-head

Nakashima leads the head-to-head against Thompson 3-2. However, Thompson won their most recent encounter at the Wimbledon Championships last year.

Brandon Nakashima vs Jordan Thompson odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Brandon Nakashima Jordan Thompson

Odds will be updated when available.

Brandon Nakashima vs Jordan Thompson prediction

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

Both players entered Wimbledon on the back of valuable results on the men's tour. While Nakashima made light work of talented Baez in the first round, Thompson broke a sweat against sticky Russian, Pavel Kotov.

Nakashima served flawlessly and won 75% of his first-serve points in the previous match. He will look to settle in quickly against Thompson and execute his potent all-around game.

Thompson, on the contrary, rocketed 13 aces and chalked up 64 winners in the first round. The Australian committed 46 unforced errors in the first match, which will need to be addressed against Nakashima.

A gripping contest will be on the cards in London on Wednesday. Their record at the Wimbledon Championships and recent results on tour suggest that Nakashima will be a slight favorite to win. The American should be able to edge this one.

Pick: Nakashima to win in four sets.

