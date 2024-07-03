Match Details

Fixture: (3) Carlos Alcaraz vs (29) Frances Tiafoe

Date: Friday, July 5

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Third-Round (Round of 32)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS, & ESPN International | India - Star Network

Carlos Alcaraz vs Frances Tiafoe preview

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Source: GETTY)

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz is set to square off against 29th seed Frances Tiafoe in a blockbuster third-round clash at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on Friday, July 5.

Alcaraz opened his title defense against Estonian youngster Mark Lajal. He weathered an early storm to seal what was otherwise a comfortable 7-6(3), 7-5, 6-2 victory. Up against an in-form Aleksandar Vukic in the second round, Alcaraz raced to the early lead in the sixth game courtesy of some fantastic net play. Vukic struck right back with a couple of breaks and allowed himself to serve for the set at 6-5.

The Spaniard, however, had other plans, breaking right back. He saved his best for the tie-breaker, outclassing his lower-ranked opponent en route to a topsy-turvy first set. The next two sets were much more straightforward, with Alcaraz sealing both with two breaks of serve in each set.

Tiafoe, meanwhile, kicked off his campaign at the All England Club against Italian starlet Matteo Arnaldi. The American overturned a two-set deficit to seal a memorable 6-7(5), 2-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 win.

Borna Coric awaited him in the next round. The pair battled it out in a tight first set with Tiafoe edging it out in the tie-breaker. The American started the second brilliantly with an all-out attack from the back of the court. A couple of breaks in his favor saw him race to a 2-0 set lead. Coric looked down and out in the third with Tiafoe going on to seal a comfortable 7-6(5), 6-1, 6-3 win.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Frances Tiafoe head-to-head

Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe have faced off just twice on the tour and split their head-to-head evenly 1-1. They last played in the semifinals of the 2022 US Open which Alcaraz won in five sets.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Frances Tiafoe odds

Carlos Alcaraz vs Frances Tiafoe prediction

Frances Tiafoe at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Source: GETTY)

A blockbuster third-round clash awaits fans at the All England Club, with both Alcaraz and Tiafoe heading into the encounter on the back of some great form.

Alcaraz has got his title defense off to the perfect start and is yet to drop a set this week. He strung together a near-perfect display in his previous encounter, excelling in nearly all departments. He won 82% of points behind his first serve and notched up 11 aces. He was lethal at the net, winning 20 out of 26 points, and hit almost thrice the number (42-15) of winners to unforced errors.

Tiafoe too, has seen a rich vein of form at the Championships so far. While he was taken the distance in his opener, he was much more clinical in his second-round encounter. He excelled on serve, winning a whopping 87% of points behind his first serve and hitting 10 aces. He won 76% of points at the net and hit 32 winners in a total of 99 points won.

Alcaraz heads into this encounter as the firm favorite to go through despite the American's good run off late. The vast disparity in the pair's fortunes this season and in their results at the All England Club favor a win for the Spaniard and we could likely see a rather comfortable one given his rich vein of form.

Tiafoe will have to continue serving big and go on the attack regularly if he is to stand a chance against the defending champion. His last outing against the Spaniard where he took him the distance at the US Open should give him some confidence though.

Pick: Alcaraz in four sets.

