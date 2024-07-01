Match Details

Fixture: (8) Casper Ruud vs Fabio Fognini

Date: Wednesday, July 3

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Second-Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS, & ESPN International | India - Star Network

Casper Ruud vs Fabio Fognini preview

Casper Ruud at the 2024 French Open

Eighth seed Casper Ruud is slated to take on Fabio Fognini in a tantalizing second-round clash at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday, July 3.

Trending

Ruud entered the Wimbledon Championships with a 39-10 match record this year, along with the two titles in Geneva and Barcelona. He played at the French Open last where he lost to fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

Ruud opened his campaign at the Championships against Australian qualifier Alex Bolt in the first round. The first set saw no breaks of serve with both players dominating from the back of the court. Ruud, however, edged ahead in the tie-breaker courtesy of some blistering ball-striking and eventually sealed the opener.

The second set saw the pair trade breaks of serve before Ruud capitalized on a string of unforced errors from the Australian to take a 2-set to 0 lead. Ruud broke Bolt's serve in the fourth game of the third set, a repeat of what he did in the second set. That break proved decisive as he went on to seal a routine 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Fognini, on the contrary, has scarcely featured on the ATP tour this season and compiled a 6-5 match record at the start of the Championships. He kicked off his grasscourt swing in Mallorca, Spain last week. He saw off qualifier Gijs Brouwer in the first round in two tie-break sets before eventually going down to Jakub Mensik in the subsequent round despite winning the first set.

Fognini opened his Wimbledon campaign with a comfortable 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 win over lucky loser Luca Van Assche in the first round.

Casper Ruud vs Fabio Fognini head-to-head

Casper Ruud leads Fabio Fognini 3-0 in their head-to-head. They last faced off in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Monte-Carlo Masters, with the Norwegian winning in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

Casper Ruud vs Fabio Fognini odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud Fabio Fognini

(Odds to be added once made available)

Casper Ruud vs Fabio Fognini prediction

Fabio Fognini at the 2024 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

A gripping encounter is on the cards for fans as Casper Ruud and Fabio Fognini prepare to go head-to-head in a blockbuster third-round clash at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Ruud ended his clay swing on a high with the title in Geneva and a semifinal run in the French capital. He did, however, choose to skip all the events in the lead-up to the Championships. He showed no signs of rust in his opener and looks to have made a smooth transition onto the grass. His serve was on point and so was his ball-striking from the back of the court.

Fognini was also great on serve in his opener and equally effective on the return, breaking serve six times in 14 opportunities presented. His net play was on top of the mark and could come in handy against Ruud who generally prefers to stay at the back of the court.

Ruud should make it through this encounter given his performance in his last match and his overall head-to-head record against the Italian.

Pick: Ruud in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

"What a way to end Pride Month" - Daria Kasatkina's title triumph delights fans