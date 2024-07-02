Wimbledon 2024: Elena Rybakina vs Laura Siegemund preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (4) Elena Rybakina vs Laura Siegemund
Date: July 4, 2024
Tournament: Wimbledon 2024
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £50,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International
Elena Rybakina vs Laura Siegemund preview
Fourth seed Elena Rybakina will take on Laura Siegemund in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships on Thursday (July 4, 2024).
Rybakina has been a dominant force on the women's tour. She's amassed 36 wins from 43 matches this year, including title-winning runs in Brisbane, Abu Dhabi, and Stuttgart. She also secured runner-up finishes in the Qatar Open and the Miami Open.
However, Rybakina entered Wimbledon on the back of quarterfinal exits in Paris and Berlin. The Kazakh started her campaign with a commanding win over Elena-Gabriela Ruse, 6-3, 6-1. Critics will have high expectations from Rybakina in London.
Meanwhile, Laura Siegemund has made a decent start to the season so far. She's chalked up quarterfinal runs in Adelaide, Bogota and Rabat, where she lost to Viktoriya Tomova in straight sets. The German also participated in the French Open, where she fell to Sofia Kenin in the first round.
Siegemund entered Wimbledon on the back of a short stint in Eastbourne. She started her campaign by cruising past Kateryna Baindl in the first round, 6-4, 6-1. The 36-year-old will be eager to present a strong challenge to Rybakina on her fifth appearance in London.
Elena Rybakina vs Laura Siegemund head-to-head
Rybakina leads the head-to-head against Siegemund 4-1. She defeated the German most recently in the 2022 Slovenia Open in three-sets.
Elena Rybakina vs Laura Siegemund odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Elena Rybakina vs Laura Siegemund prediction
Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is among the favourites to make a strong run at this year's edition of Wimbledon. With Iga Swiatek's dominant run in recent months, Rybakina will be looking to close the gap and regain some ranking points. Her powerful serve and heavy groundstrokes often pile up the pressure on her opponents.
Siegemund, on the contrary, has shown a lot of promise this year but will still need to raise her level to challenge Rybakina. She held her nerve well in the previous round and saved six out of eight break points against Baindl.
Rybakina's results this year and her overall record at the All England Club will surely make her the favourite in this bout. She should be able to stamp her authority in the second round and continue her run in London.
Pick: Rybakina to win in straight sets.
