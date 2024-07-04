Wimbledon 2024: Emma Navarro vs Diana Shnaider preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (19) Emma Navarro vs Diana Shnaider

Date: Friday, July 5 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Third-Round (Round of 32)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | India - Star Network |Canada - TSN, RDS, & ESPN International

Emma Navarro vs Diana Shnaider preview

Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

19th seed Emma Navarro will lock horns with an in-form Diana Shnaider in a tantalizing third-round clash at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on Friday, July 5.

Trending

Navarro had a great start to the year, picking up her first-ever WTA title in Hobart and reaching the semifinals in Auckland and San Diego. She impressed in Indian Wells too, beating the likes of Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka en route to the quarterfinals. While she failed to carry that momentum onto the red dirt, she did finish on a high with a run to the fourth round in Paris.

Navarro kicked off her Grass Court swing at the ecotrans Ladies Open where she lost in the first round. She reached the semifinals in Bad Homburg the following week. She's been in scintillating form so far at the All England Club and has dropped just 7 games across her opening two matches. She brushed aside Wang Qiang in the opening round 6-0, 6-2, and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the second round 6-4, 6-1.

Shnaider also picked up her first-ever WTA title earlier this year in Hua Hin. She's been in fine form on the grass, picking up her second career title in Bad Homburg last week. She saw off the likes of Paula Badosa and Navarro before seeing off Donna Vekic in three sets in the final. She also reached the quarterfinals in Birmingham.

Shnaider opened her Wimbledon campaign with a 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 comeback victory against 2021 finalist Karolina Pliskova in the first round. She was much more comprehensive in her second-round encounter against 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens, dropping just 2 games en route to a 6-1, 6-1 victory.

Emma Navarro vs Diana Shnaider head-to-head

Diana Shnaider leads Emma Navarro 2-0 in their head-to-head. They played last in the semifinals of the Bad Homburg Open which Shnaider won in three tight sets.

Emma Navarro vs Diana Shnaider odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Navarro Diana Shnaider

(Odds to be added once made available)

Emma Navarro vs Diana Shnaider prediction

Diana Shnaider at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham

An intriguing clash between two in-form players is in the making as Emma Navarro and Diana Shnaider prepare to go head-to-head in the third round of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Navarro has been at her absolute best at the Championships so far and is yet to face a break point. She's not only dominated on serve but has also impressed while returning serve. She's converted 9 out of 13 break-point opportunities. Her net play has been impressive too and has reaped rewards every time she has turned to it.

Shnaider has also been in great form at the Championships. Her blistering ball-striking coupled with her delicate play on her backhand has been a huge problem for almost everybody who has faced her till now. She's been lethal while returning and broke serve five out of five times in her previous encounter. Her strategy of taking the ball early has worked brilliantly on grass and she could be a real force to be reckoned with going ahead.

While we can expect another nail-biting contest between the pair, Shnaider will be the favorite to edge this one too, given her red-hot form. We could just see her make it as far as the semifinals if she continues to play in the same rich vein of form.

Pick: Shnaider in three sets.

