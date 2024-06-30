Wimbledon 2024: Holger Rune vs Kwon Soon-woo preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Holger Rune vs Kwon Soon-woo

Date: July 1, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Holger Rune vs Kwon Soon-woo preview

Rune at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic 2024

Fifteenth seed Holger Rune will take on Kwon Soon-woo in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships on Monday (July 1, 2024).

Rune has made a propitious start to the season by garnering 22 wins from 35 matches so far, including a runner-up finish in the Brisbane International. He also reached the semifinals of the Open Su De France, Mexican Open and the Munich Open, where he lost to Jan-Lennard Struff.

The Dane will enter Wimbledon on the back of a fourth round exit in Paris and a first round loss in the cinch Championships at the Queen's Club. Despite winning the opening set in London against Jordan Thompson, he fell to the Australian in two hours and three minutes 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-3.

Kwon Soon-woo at the 2024 French Open - Day 5

Kwon Soon-woo, meanwhile, hasn't played a lot of tennis in 2024. He reached the second round of both the Miami Open and French Open, losing to Sebastian Korda in four sets at Rolland Garros. The Korean also reached the semifinal of the Busan Challenger in April.

Soon-woo will appear at Wimbledon for the fourth time in his career. His best result at the event so far has been a second round appearance in 2021.

Holger Rune vs Kwon Soon-woo head-to-head

Kwon Soon-woo leads the head-to-head against Rune 2-0. He defeated the Dane most recently in the 2022 Australian Open in four sets.

Holger Rune vs Kwon Soon-woo odds

Holger Rune vs Kwon Soon-woo prediction

Rune at the Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

Rune has been determined to make a significant impact on tour in the last couple of years. To his credit, the Dane has stuck to his task and won four ATP titles, including a Masters 1000 crown in Paris. Critics will have high expecations from him at Wimbledon.

Kwon Soon-woo, on the contrary, has struggled to find any kind of rhythm in the last couple of years on tour. He showcased his potential by clinching the 2023 Adelaide International 2 and will be eager to find more success. The Korean has a formidable all-around game and good temparament on court.

Rune put up a promising performance in London last year, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the last eight. Considering their recent results and resilience on court , the Dane should be able to absorb the early pressure and advance to the second round.

Pick: Holger Rune to win in three sets.

