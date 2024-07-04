Wimbledon 2024: Jasmine Paolini vs Bianca Andreescu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Jasmine Paolini vs (PR) Bianca Andreescu

Date: July 5, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Jasmine Paolini vs Bianca Andreescu preview

Jasmine Paolini at the 2024 Wimbledon. (Photo: Getty)

World No. 7 Jasmine Paolini will square off against 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the third round of the 2024 Wimbledon.

Paolini defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-5, 6-3 in the first round here, which also marked her maiden victory at the venue. She failed to make it past the opening hurdle in her previous three attempts.

The Italian was up against Greet Minnen in the second round. The pair broke each other's serve twice to start the match. Paolini snagged another break of serve to go 5-3 up but she failed to serve out the set after that.

The set eventually went to a tie-break, in which Paolini pipped Minnen to come out on top. The former broke the latter's serve twice to race ahead 4-0 in the second set. The Italian dropped the next couple of games, though she got back on track quickly as she bagged the last two games of the match for a 7-6 (5), 6-2 win.

Andreescu beat Jaqueline Cristian 6-4, 6-2 to set up a second-round date with 26th seed Linda Noskova. The Canadian broke her opponent's serve at the start of the first set to lead 3-0. She remained in front until the end of the set to claim the opener.

Both players had a few break points throughout the second set but neither capitalized on their chances, which led to a tie-break. Andreescu held her nerve in it to register a 6-3, 7-6 (5) win.

Jasmine Paolini vs Bianca Andreescu head-to-head

Paolini leads Andreescu 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at last month's French Open in three sets.

Jasmine Paolini vs Bianca Andreescu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Jasmine Paolini

-140

+1.5 (-350)

2 sets (-190)

Bianca Andreescu

+110

-1.5 (+220)

3 sets (+135)



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jasmine Paolini vs Bianca Andreescu prediction

Bianca Andreescu at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Both players started their grass swing on a positive note, and have continued their good run of form here. Andreescu finished as the runner-up at the Libema Open, while Paolini reached the semifinals of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne.

Andreescu has reached the third round of Wimbledon for the second year in a row, her best-ever result at the venue so far. Paolini finally broke her jinx at the All England Club and made it past the first round on her fourth attempt.

Paolini beat Andreescu en route to the final of the French Open a few weeks ago. The Italian has proven to be a quick learner on grass, and has adapted to the demands of the surface quite well. However, the Canadian's record on grass is slightly better than her opponent's, which could ultimately sway the tide in her favor.

Pick: Bianca Andreescu to win in three sets.

