Wimbledon 2024: Jessica Pegula vs Wang Xinyu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Jessica Pegula vs Wang Xinyu

Date: July 4, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Jessica Pegula vs Wang Xinyu preview

Pegula at the 2024 Wimbledon. (Photo: Getty)

World No. 5 Jessica Pegula will take on Wang Xinyu in the second round of the 2024 Wimbledon.

Trending

Pegula was up against her fellow countrywoman Ashlyn Krueger in the opening round. The 30-year-old was off to a fast start as she raced ahead 4-0, and held on to the lead to claim the first set. She didn't take her foot off the pedal in the second set either as she dished out a bagel to score a 6-2, 6-0 win in 50 minutes.

Wang took on Viktoriya Tomova in her Wimbledon opener, which marked their third meeting this season. The former emerged victorious on the last two occasions in three sets, and this match followed the same pattern.

Wang rallied from a break down twice in the first set to force a tie-break and came out on top in it to take the set. Tomova nabbed the next set to level the proceedings but her comeback quickly fell apart. The Chinese rushed through the third set as she swept six games on the run for a 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-0 win.

Jessica Pegula vs Wang Xinyu head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between the two players, so the head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Jessica Pegula vs Wang Xinyu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Jessica Pegula





Wang Xinyu









(Odds will be added once they're available)

Jessica Pegula vs Wang Xinyu prediction

Wang Xinyu at the 2024 ecotrans Ladies Open. (Photo: Getty)

Pegula sent out a warning to her rivals with her decisive win over Krueger in the first round. She didn't face a single break point, won 86 percent of points on the back of her first serve, and fired 17 winners against eight unforced errors.

Wang was pushed to three sets to Tomova yet again, and for the third time this year she managed to edge past her. However, her error count was on the higher side and outmatched the number of winners she struck. She will need to clean up her act to challenge the American in the next round.

Both Pegula and Wang tasted success on grass before Wimbledon this year. The former won the singles title at the ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin, while the latter captured the doubles title.

Wang's record against higher-ranked players makes her the underdog in this match-up. She's 0-6 against top-10 players so far, and given the form Pegula is in now, it's highly unlikely that she will end up being the Chinese player's first scalp.

Pick: Jessica Pegula to win in straight sets.

