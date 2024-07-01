Wimbledon 2024: Maria Sakkari vs Arantxa Rus preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Maria Sakkari vs Arantxa Rus

Date: Wednesday, July 3

Tournament: Wimbledon, 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize: £50,000,000

Where to Watch: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN, UK - BBC, Canada - TSN, India - Disney+ Hotstar

Maria Sakkari vs Arantxa Rus preview

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

Ninth seed Maria Sakkari will take on Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands in the second round of the 2024 Wimbledon. For Sakkari, the season started with an upset loss at the hands of Elina Avanesyan in the second round of the Australian Open.

Following that, she had a promising run at the BNP Paribas Open, where she reached the final, losing to Iga Swiatek. She also made the quarterfinal at the Miami Open (Losing to Elena Rybakina), and the semifinal at the Charleston Open (Losing to Danielle Collins).

The Greek has had a poor grass-court season. She lost to Victoria Azarenka in the first round of the Berlin Ladies Open. Sakarri entered the Bad Homburg Open as the top seed but lost to Jule Niemeier in the first round.

However, in the first round of 2024 Wimbledon, Sakkari produced a good level of tennis against American qualifier, McCartney Kessler, and won the match in straight sets.

Arantxa Rus started her season with a quarterfinal appearance at Hobart International, losing to top seed Elise Mertens. The next notable result for the Dutch player was at the Open de Rouen, where she reached the quarterfinals, losing to Magda Linette.

After an impressive victory over former Grand Slam Champion Angelique Kerber in the first round of the French Open, Rus lost to Elena Rybakina in the next round.

The grass court season saw Rus get knocked out in the early stages of every tournament she played in. However, her Wimbledon campaign got off on a winning note as she defeated Yue Yan in straight sets.

Maria Sakkari vs Arantxa Rus head-to-head

Maria Sakkari leads the head-to-head 5-0 against Arantxa Rus. The Greek player won the last encounter at the 2023 Madrid Open.

Maria Sakkari vs Arantxa Rus odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Maria Sakkari Arantxa Rus

( Odds will be updated once available)

Maria Sakkari vs Arantxa Rus prediction

Sakkari has underachieved throughout the 2024 season. She has been within the top 10 seeds of every tournament she has played, yet has no titles to show for it. Even in the first round, Sakkari had a poor first-serve percentage of 48%. It was on the returning that she capitalized on, winning 77% of points on the opponent's second serve.

In comparison, Rus had a much better showing in the 1R as far as her first serve is concerned, making 69% of them. The Dutch also made just 9 unforced errors throughout the match, showing a high level of accuracy.

However, it is expected that Sakkari will improve the serving aspect of her game last the tournament goes on. The higher seeding and the dominant head-to-head against Rus give the Greek an advantage going into the match.

Pick- Maria Sakkari to win in straight sets.

