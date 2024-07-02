Wimbledon 2024: Naomi Osaka vs Emma Navarro preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Naomi Osaka vs (19) Emma Navarro

Date: Wednesday, July 3

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Second-Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS, & ESPN International | India - Star Network

Naomi Osaka vs Emma Navarro preview

Naomi Osaka in action at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships

Naomi Osaka will take on 19th seed Emma Navarro in a tantalizing second-round encounter at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday, July 3.

Trending

Osaka kicked off the grasscourt swing at the Libema Open with a win over fourth seed Elise Mertens in the first round. She put together another scintillating display, dropping just four games en route to a commanding win over home favorite Suzan Lamens in the following round. Her run was brought to an end in the quarterfinals by fellow US Open champion Bianca Andreescu. She lost in the first round of the Ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin to Qinwen Zheng.

Playing in her first Wimbledon in five years, Osaka opened her campaign brilliantly against Diana Parry. Two breaks of serve in her favor helped her seal a comfortable opener. Parry came out the stronger in the second set, racing to a 3-0 lead. Another break in her favor helped her level the tie and send it into a decider. Parry broke Osaka's serve in the very first game of the third set. The Japanese, however, displayed some steely determination from the baseline and eventually sealed an emphatic 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 win.

Navarro, on the contrary, played her first match on the grass this year at the Ecotrans Ladies Open, where she went down to Katerina Siniakova in the opener. Seeded third in Bad Homburg the following week, Navarro swept aside Jaqueline Cristian and compatriot Peyton Stearns in the opening two rounds at the expense of just nine games in total. Up against former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki in the quarterfinals, Navarro was handed a ticket into the last four after the Dane was forced to retire but lost to Diana Shnaider.

Navarro opened her Wimbledon campaign against Chinese veteran Qiang Wang in the opening round. The American came out on top, scoring a dominating 6-0, 6-2 win.

Naomi Osaka vs Emma Navarro head-to-head

Naomi Osaka and Emma Navarro have yet to face off in professional competition, so their head-to-head currently is 0-0.

Naomi Osaka vs Emma Navarro odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Naomi Osaka -140 -1.5 (+160) - Emma Navarro +110 +1.5 (-225) -

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Naomi Osaka vs Emma Navarro prediction

Emma Navarro at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships

Fans can expect a thriller between Naomi Osaka and Emma Navarro as the pair head into their second-round encounter almost evenly stacked.

Osaka was impressive in her first-round encounter, despite the hiccup in the second set. She looked at her best on serve and successfully dictated play from the baseline in her favor. Navarro, meanwhile, was in scintillating form in her previous round. Aside from dropping just two games in the entire match, she also faced no break points and converted five times out of eight on break point opportunities.

Navarro enters the contest as the favorite, but there is no discounting an Osaka win either. Strong service games and successfully being able to dominate the rallies from the baseline will be key. Approaching the net every once in a while to keep points short could also be a preferred strategy.

We can expect an enthralling encounter nonetheless with both players in top forms and games that will complement each other well on the grass.

Pick: Naomi Osaka to win in three sets.

