Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic vs Jacob Fearnley preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Fixture: (2) Novak Djokovic vs Jacob Fearnley

Date: July 4, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Novak Djokovic vs Jacob Fearnley preview

Djokovic at the Championships - Wimbledon 2024

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic will square off against Jacob Fearnley in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships on Thursday.

Djokovic has struggled to make a significant impact on the men's tour this year despite chalking up 20 wins from 26 matches, including semifinal runs in the Australian Open, Monte-Carlo Masters, and the Geneva Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of the French Open, where he was forced to withdraw pre-match due to a knee injury.

With alarming concerns over his participation in London, Djokovic recovered in time to enter the main draw at Wimbledon. The Serb marked his return with a phenomenal 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 win against Vit Kopriva in the first round. Djokovic is among the favorites to make a deep run at the event.

Fearnley at the Championships - Wimbledon 2024

Jacob Fearnley, meanwhile, has made a name for himself on the lower-level circuits. He's amassed title-winning runs in the Nottingham Challenger and the M25 EschAlzett (ITF) this year.

Fearnley entered Wimbledon on the back of a disappointing first-round loss in Eastbourne. The Brit made amends with a confident win over Alejandro Moro Canas in the first round. Fearnley outfoxed the Spaniard in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4, 7-6(12). This week in London, he is making just his second appearance on the main tour.

Novak Djokovic vs Jacob Fearnley head-to-head

Djokovic and Fearnley have yet to face each other, and so, their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Novak Djokovic vs Jacob Fearnley odds

Novak Djokovic vs Jacob Fearnley prediction

Djokovic showcased his elite fitness levels yet again by recovering in time for the Wimbledon Championships. In the opening round, he barely needed any time to find his range and put up a flawless performance against Kopriva. The Serb won 90% of his first serve points and never faced a break point against the Czech.

Fearnley, on the contrary, registered his first ever win on the ATP tour at Wimbledon thanks to his win over Alejandro Moro Caña in the first round. He won 85 % of his first serve points and held his serve throughout the match against Canas. Things only get tougher for the Brit, as he will now be up against a seven-time champion .

It's no surprise that Fernley will be a huge underdog against Djokovic in this bout. Wimbledon's second round has only seen Novak Djokovic fall once, back in 2008, to Marat Safin. He should be able to pass this test and continue his run in London.

Pick: Djokovic to win in three-sets.

