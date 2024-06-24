  • home icon
  • Wimbledon 2024 women's singles seeds: Coco Gauff bags top-2 seed at Major for first time with Iga Swiatek in lead; Aryna Sabalenka follows

By Nikhil Mahajan Madhavan
Modified Jun 24, 2024 12:06 GMT
Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are heading the action in the women's draw at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Images: All from Getty)

Coco Gauff finds herself in the top two seeds of a Grand Slam for the first time while Iga Swiatek is once again set to lead the line on the women's side at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Gauff jumped over Aryna Sabalenka into second place on the WTA rankings a couple of weeks ago on the back of a successful clay court swing.

She made it to a trio of semifinals in Madrid, Rome and Paris, going down to compatriot Madison Keys in one encounter and Swiatek in the other two. She heads into the Wimbledon Championships with a 32-10 match record this year and just the one title from Auckland at the start of the year.

Iga Swiatek, on the contrary, will enter the All England Lawn Tennis Club after an impressive title-winning run at the 2024 French Open. She is yet to play a match on the grass this year, having opted to rest ahead of Wimbledon. The Pole is currently 45-4 for the season and has picked up five titles so far.

Sabalenka, who dropped to third in the women's rankings recently, is set to be seeded third at the Championships. Ranked in the top two consistently for a while, she finds herself in uncharted territory. She is 30-9 for the season and has yet to win a title since her Australian Open crown. She's coming off an injury scare at the ecotrans Ladies Open where she was forced to retire during her last eight encounter against Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya due to shoulder pain.

Elena Rybakina creeps in as the fourth seed for the women's side. The Kazakh will be eager to rediscover the form that saw her pick up the Wimbledon title in 2022. She's seen a dip in performance recently and is also coming off a retirement due to illness in Berlin.

America's Jessica Pegula will be seeded fifth and will look to keep the winning momentum from Berlin going. Market Vondrousova is seeded sixth, with Jasmine Paolini following closely behind in seventh. Zheng Qinwen is seeded eighth, while Maria Sakkari and Ons Jabeur find themselves in the ninth and tenth position, respectively.

Katie Boulter is the only British woman to be seeded at Wimbledon

Katie Boulter is the only British woman to be named in the top thirty-two seeds at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Katie Boulter at the 2024 Rothesay Open - Getty images
Katie Boulter at the 2024 Rothesay Open - Getty images

Boulter has been in great form recently on the grass. She powered her way to the Nottingham Open crown a couple of weeks ago and has never looked better on the surface. The Brit was however forced to retire from the Birmingham Classic last week during her first-round tie against Anhelina Kalinina.

Boulter is currently 21-11 for the season and has picked up two WTA 500 crowns so far this year. She will be eager to continue her good form in front of the home crowd in SW19 in a few days.

Here's the full list of the women's singles seeds at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships:

SeedPlayer
1Iga Swiatek
2Coco Gauff
3Aryna Sabalenka
4Elena Rybakina
5Jessica Pegula
6Marketa Vondrousova
7Jasmine Paolini
8Zheng Qinwen
9Maria Sakkari
10Ons Jabeur
11Danielle Collins
12Madison Keys
13Jelena Ostapenko
14Daria Kasatkina
15Liudmila Samsonova
16Victoria Azarenka
17Anna Kalinskaya
18Marta Kostyuk
19Emma Navarro
20Beatriz Haddad Maia
21Elina Svitolina
22Ekaterina Alexandrova
23Caroline Garcia
24Mirra Andreeva
25Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
26Linda Noskova
27Katerina Siniakova
28Dayana Yastremska
29Sorana Cirstea
30Leylah Fernandez
31Barbora Krejcikova
32Katie Boulter

