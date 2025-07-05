Wimbledon 2025: 3 upset alerts on Day 7 ft. Taylor Fritz

The wave of upsets have continued at Wimbledon 2025, with more big names departing in the third round. Reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys was stunned by Laura Siegemund, who outfoxed her with ease for a 6-3, 6-3 win. Elena Rybakina, who was the last woman left standing here in 2022, went down to Clara Tauson.

Emma Navarro staged a comeback to topple defending champion Barbora Krejcikova, beating her 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday (July 5). Her exit, coupled with the loss of Rybakina, guarantees a first-time ladies' singles champion at Wimbledon. Serena Williams remains the last woman to have successfully defended her crown at the grass court Major, having done so in 2016.

Day 7 (Sunday, July 6) of the tournament will mark the start of the fourth round. While no top player is safe at the moment, some are more vulnerable than others. Here's a look at three players who are most at risk of losing on Day 7 of Wimbledon 2025:

#3. (17) Karen Khachanov vs Kamil Majchrzak

Karen Khachanov at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Following a straight-sets win over Mackenzie McDonald to kick off his Wimbledon campaign, Karen Khachanov was pushed to five sets by qualifier Shintaro Mochizuki. He looked down and out against Nuno Borges in the third round, who led him 5-2 in the fifth set. However, the Russian staged a miraculous comeback, beating his opponent 7-6 (6), 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8).

Kamil Majchrzak upset 32nd seed Matteo Berrettini in five sets in the first round, thus scoring his maiden win at the grass court Major. He hasn't dropped a set since then, ousting Ethan Quinn and Arthur Rinderknech to reach the fourth round of a Major for the first time in his career.

Majchrzak has dropped his serve only twice across his last two matches, while Khachanov conceded his serve a total of 13 times in the past two rounds. The Russian leads their rivalry 3-0, though he was pushed to three sets in their most recent encounter, which was on grass, at the Libema Open 2022.

However, he might not be safe despite his winning record. The underdogs have been on a roll this week at SW19 and have shown that they're capable of going toe-to-toe with the big guns. Khachanov's struggles over the past two rounds could make him susceptible to an upset.

#2. (5) Taylor Fritz vs Jordan Thompson

Taylor Fritz at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Taylor Fritz fought past Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Gabriel Diallo in five sets to reach the third round, where he was up against 26th Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The American was on track for his first routine win of the tournament, serving for the match at 5-3 in the third set.

However, Davidovich Fokina stopped him from closing out the contest and eventually stole the set in the tie-break. Fritz regrouped rather quickly, conceding only one game in the fourth set to register a 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1 win.

Jordan Thompson's road to the fourth round, his first at Wimbledon, has mirrored Fritz's path to this stage. He needed five sets to beat Vit Kopriva and Benjamin Bonzi, and beat Luciano Darderi 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the third round.

Their rivalry is currently tied at 1-1. Fritz won their first meeting on the hardcourts of Washington in 2023, while Thompson had the last laugh when they met a year later at Queen's Club, a tournament on grass. Both matches were wrapped up in straight sets.

Both have displayed tremendous resolve in the face of adversity to get this far. Fritz is in great form at the moment, winning a couple of titles on grass this year. However, Thompson is a tricky player to deal with on the surface with a healthy record on grass, and could deliver yet another upset at the All England Club.

#1. (13) Amanda Anisimova vs (30) Linda Noskova

Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Amanda Anisimova made a statement with her first-round win over Yulia Putintseva, hammering her 6-0, 6-0 in just 45 minutes. She dispatched Renata Zarazua in straight sets to make the third round, where she faced Dalma Galfi. The American was tested this time, but dug deep to register a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win. This was her ninth win on grass this season, the most on the WTA Tour.

Linda Noskova moved past Bernarda Pera in straight sets in her Wimbledon opener, though she needed three sets to deal with Eva Lys after that. Kamilla Rakhimova also put up a fight but the Czech youngster eventually prevailed 7-6 (6), 7-5 to reach the fourth round here for the first time.

Noskova won the pair's only prior meeting at the BNP Paribas Open 2023 in straight sets. An underrated Czech player has won the women's singles title at Wimbledon for the past two years. This could be Noskova's time to shine, though she will need to be at her best to down Anisimova, who's playing some of her best tennis on grass this year.

