Wimbledon 2025: 3 upset alerts on Day 8 ft. Ben Shelton

Players will continue to fight for a spot in the quarterfinals on Day 8 (Monday, July 7) of Wimbledon 2025. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka was among the first players to book her spot in the last eight. She overcame a spirited challenge from Elise Mertens to win the match 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Ad

Veteran Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat home favorite Sonay Kartal 7-6 (3), 6-4 to reach her 10th career Major quarterfinal. 37-year-old Laura Siegemund advanced to the quarterfinals of a Major for the first time with her 6-3, 6-2 win over Solana Sierra.

Jordan Thompson's injury gave Taylor Fritz a free pass into the quarterfinals. The American led 6-1, 3-0 when his opponent retired due to an injury. More big names will take to the court on Monday looking to join their peers in the quarterfinals. However, with some tricky match-ups in store, a few top players could suffer a surprise exit. Here's a look at three top players who could be upset on Day 8 of Wimbledon 2025:

Ad

Trending

#3. (18) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Belinda Bencic

Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Bad Homburg Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Ekaterina Alexandrova hasn't dropped a set en route to the fourth round of Wimbledon, scoring wins over Priscilla Hon, Suzan Lamens and Zeynep Somnez along the way. She improved her record on grass this year to 8-2 with her run to the fourth round here.

Ad

Belinda Bencic didn't win a match on grass in the lead-up to Wimbledon. That proved to be a moot point as she's through to the fourth round here for the fourth time in her career. She has been pushed to three sets in her last two matches, going the distance against Elsa Jaquemot and Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Bencic is bidding to make the last eight here for the first time, while Alexandrova is gunning to reach her maiden Major quarterfinal. The two have an intense rivalry, currently deadlocked at 4-4.

Ad

Alexandrova leads 2-1 on grass and recently beat Bencic 6-1, 6-2 in the first round of the Bad Homburg Open a couple of weeks ago. However, the Russian's fragility under pressure is well known. She blew 11 match points during her loss to Elise Mertens in the semifinals of the Libema Open last month. With her first Major quarterfinal within striking distance, the pressure will be on, giving Bencic an opportunity to work her magic.

Ad

#2. (8) Iga Swiatek vs (23) Clara Tauson

Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Iga Swiatek scored wins over Polina Kudermetova, Caty McNally and Danielle Collins to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon for the third time in her career. She's looking more comfortable than ever on grass this year.

Ad

Clara Tauson hadn't won a main draw match on grass prior to this year. She's now through to the fourth round of Wimbledon. She even beat Elena Rybakina, the winner here in 2022, in straight sets in the third round.

Swiatek leads Tauson 1-0 in the head-to-head record. She won their previous meeting at the BNP Paribas Open 2022 in three sets. The Pole's serve has turned into a massive weapon during the tournament, even winning 83 percent of first serve points in the previous round.

Ad

However, Tauson has the game to rush Swiatek, not giving her enough time to set up her deadly forehand. The five-time Major champion has been vulnerable to big-hitters in the past, and Court No. 1, where they'll contest their match, plays slightly faster than Centre Court. This could give Tauson an edge, helping her script another big upset at the All England Club.

#1. (10) Ben Shelton vs Lorenzo Sonego

Ben Shelton at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Ben Shelton arrived at Wimbledon on a three-match losing streak but has turned things around to make the fourth round here for the second year in a row. He beat Alex Bolt, Rinky Hijikata and Marton Fucsovics in straight sets to make it this far.

Ad

Lorenzo Sonego beat Jaime Faria in straight sets in his Wimbledon opener and needed four sets to down Nikoloz Basilashvili. He sneaked past 29th seed Brandon Nakashima in a fifth set tie-break to reach the fourth round for the second time in his career.

Shelton and Sonego have become quite familiar with each other, considering this will be their third meeting at a Major this year. The American needed four sets to win their quarterfinal showdown at the Australian Open but was pushed to five sets in the first round of the French Open. He also won their very first encounter at the Cincinnati Open 2022 in three sets.

Sonego's only win in this rivalry came at the French Open 2023 in four sets. Even though he has a losing record in this rivalry, his experience on grass gives him a slight advantage this time. After falling prey to Shelton twice this year, this could be the Italian's time to get the better of him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More