Wimbledon 2025: 5 upset alerts on Day 2 ft. Ben Shelton, Emma Navarro

First-round matches will continue on Day 2 (Tuesday, July 1) of Wimbledon 2025. Even before the first day was halfway through, there were a couple of big upsets. Home favorite Sonay Kartal knocked out 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko, beating her 7-5, 2-6, 6-2.

Ninth seed Daniil Medvedev, a semifinalist at SW19 for the past two years, was shown the door in the first round this time. Benjamin Bonzi scored a 7-6 (2), 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 win over the Russian to script the first big upset on the men's side.

Similarly, a few top players could be at risk of going home on Tuesday for a multitude of reasons. Here's a look at five players who could possibly be upset on Day 2 of Wimbledon 2025:

#5. Liudmila Samsonova (19th seed)

Samsonova's talent is only rivaled by her inconsistency. She was upset by qualifier Carson Branstine in the first round of the Libema Open as the defending champion at the start of the grass swing. She then saved match points to topple defending champion Jessica Pegula in Berlin the following week, eventually losing to Wang Xinyu in the semifinals.

Samsonova has a decent record at Wimbledon. She made the fourth round on her debut in 2021 but crashed out in the first round in 2023. She advanced to the third round last year. Her first-round opponent this year will be Aussie teen Maya Joint, who will be making her Wimbledon debut.

Joint won her second career title and her first on grass at the Eastbourne Open a couple of days ago. She saved four championship points against Alexandra Eala in the final. She's currently on a five-match winning streak, and is one of the most promising young talents on the tour. She's due for a breakthrough at the Majors and given her current form, this could be her time to shine.

#4. Sofia Kenin (28th seed)

Kenin didn't win a single main draw match on grass in the lead-up to this year's Wimbledon. She's due to face Taylor Townsend in the first round here. The latter came through the qualifying rounds without losing a set to seal her spot in this year's grass court Major.

Since her career-defining season in 2020, during which Kenin won the Australian Open and was the runner-up at the French Open, she has blown hot and cold. She has solidified herself as a top 30 player this year but remains plagued by her inconsistent play.

Townsend's singles results haven't been that good this year but Kenin's own struggles offer her a lifeline. This all-American showdown could have an unexpected outcome with the qualifier coming through this clash.

#3. Ben Shelton (10th seed)

Shelton reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and the fourth round of the French Open this year, both career-best results for him. He also advanced to the fourth round at the All England Club a year ago. He started the grass season on a promising note, reaching the semifinals of the Boss Open in Stuttgart.

That result helped him crack the top 10 of the ATP rankings for the first time. However, it has all gone downhill for him since then. He hasn't won a match since his top 10 debut, losing in the first round of the HSBC Championships and the Mallorca Championships. He's now on a three-match losing streak.

The American's opponent, Alex Bolt, booked his place in the Wimbledon main draw by successfully qualifying for the tournament. His 1-3 record at the venue, at least on paper, doesn't display his potential for an upset. However, if Shelton's poor run of form continues, then he could fall victim to the Aussie.

#2. Emma Navarro (10th seed)

Navarro advanced to the quarterfinals of last year's Wimbledon with wins over Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff. However, she's not displaying the same consistency this year that cemented her position as a top player last year. She has posted some decent results on grass this year, reaching a couple of quarterfinals.

Navarro's first-round opponent is two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova. This will be her final appearance at the tournament since she's set to retire this year. She has won only one match this season since her return from maternity leave.

However, Kvitova will be extra motivated to make her farewell a memorable affair. The Centre Court remains the venue of the biggest triumph of her career, and going out on a whimper would be a disappointing end to her legacy. Competing at Wimbledon could bring out her best, though it would be at the expense of Navarro.

#1. Barbora Krejcikova (17th seed)

Krejcikova was on top of the world a year ago, claiming her second Major title in singles at Wimbledon. A lot has changed since then. An injury sustained during the WTA Finals 2024 sidelined her for most of the ongoing season. She returned to action a week prior to the French Open, losing in the second round in Paris.

Krejcikova is under the cloud of another injury scare. She picked up an injury during her campaign in Eastbourne last week and withdrew prior to the start of her quarterfinal match. The timing of the injury was unfortunate as she was starting to round into form. To make matters worse, she will begin her title defense against an in-form player, Alexandra Eala.

Eala finished as the runner-up in Eastbourne, though she had four championship points to claim her maiden WTA title. With wins over the likes of Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek this year, she has proven her mettle. A win over the defending champion on Centre Court would be another achievement for the youngster, which seems possible given the Czech's current situation.

