Wimbledon 2025: 5 upset alerts on Day 5 ft. Madison Keys, Taylor Fritz

Wimbledon 2025 witnessed a bloodbath for the first couple of days, with a total of 23 seeds crashing out in the first round across the men's and women's draws. Top 10 players Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev and Zheng Qinwen were some of the biggest casualties of the first round.
The second round had its fair share of upsets too. Last year's runner-up Jasmine Paolini, 12th seed Frances Tiafoe, 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and 12th seed Diana Shnaider were some of the notable names to lose in the second round.
Day 5 of the tournament will mark the start of the third round. It remains to be seen if a sense of normalcy will return with the dominance of the top players or if the wave of upsets will continue. Here's a look at five seeded players who could in danger of losing on Day 5 of Wimbledon 2025:
#5. (14) Andrey Rublev vs (Q) Adrian Mannarino
Andrey Rublev booked his spot in the third round with four-set wins over Laslo Djere and Lloyd Harris. Adrian Mannarino did the same with wins over Christopher O'Connell and Valentin Royer, winning back-to-back matches for the first time this year.
Rublev previously reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2023, while Mannarino has made the fourth round thrice. While the Frenchman has been far from impressive this year, he remains a dangerous player on grass. He has a 75-32 record on the surface, while Rublev has a 22-11 record. Mannarino's expertise on grass could put the Russian's campaign at SW19 in jeopardy.
#4. (30) Linda Noskova vs Kamilla Rakhimova
Linda Noskova is through to the third round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career. She beat Bernarda Pera in straight sets but needed three sets to get past Eva Lys. While there have been upsets aplenty since the start of the tournament, Kamilla Rakhimova taking down last year's runner-up Jasmine Paolini still sent shockwaves.
Rakhimova rallied from a set down to upset Paolini, advancing to the third round here for the first time. Her flat and precise groundstrokes are tailor-made for grass. She kept pushing the Italian further and further behind the baseline. If she's able to execute her game plan as effectively as she did in the previous round against Noskova as well, then the latter could be in trouble.
#3. (17) Karen Khachanov vs Nuno Borges
Karen Khachanov was tested by qualifier Shintaro Mochizuki in the second round but eventually prevailed in five sets. Nuno Borges hadn't won a match at Wimbledon in his career and now he has reached the third round. He upset 16th seed Francisco Cerundolo in the first round and followed it up with a win over Billy Harris.
Khachanov won their only previous meeting at the French Open 2022. The Russian hasn't advanced beyond the third round of a Major since the Australian Open 2024. That will be weighing on his mind. Borges has already eliminated one seeded player and could follow it up with another upset, though a lot will depend on his mental state after the untimely passing of his compatriot, footballer Diogo Jota.
#2. (5) Taylor Fritz vs (26) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Taylor Fritz's Wimbledon campaign has been quite exhausting, needing five sets to beat Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Gabriel Diallo. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina's path has been comparatively smoother, dropping his first set of the tournament over the course of his four-set win over Botic van de Zandschulp in the previous round.
Fritz and Davidovich Fokina crossed paths a week ago at the Eastbourne Open. The American fought past in three sets and went on to win the title, his second on grass this year. On paper, this makes him the favorite to win this showdown.
However, Davidovich Fokina leads Fritz 3-2 in the head-to-head record, and beat him earlier this year at the Delray Beach Open. Despite his recent loss, he knows how to push the American's buttons, and could bring an end to his run at the All England Club.
#1. (6) Madison Keys vs Laura Siegemund
Reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys was pushed to the brink by Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first round of Wimbledon. She eventually managed to sneak past her in three sets. She was back to her best in the second round, beating Olga Danilovic 6-4, 6-2.
37-year-old Laura Siegemund is having her breakout moment at Wimbledon, reaching the third round here for the first time in her career. She hasn't dropped a set so far, ousting No. 36 Peyton Stearns in her opener and then sending home 29th seed Leylah Fernandez.
Their rivalry is tied at 1-1, with Keys' win coincidentally coming at Wimbledon in 2016. Siegemund is a crafty player and could put the sixth seed in a spot of bother with her guile. The American lost to another wily German, Tatjana Maria, on grass this year. This could turn out to be a deja vu moment for her.