Wimbledon 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Dalma Galfi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Amanda Anisimova vs Dalma Galfi

Date: July 4, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $ 73,463,257.50

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Amanda Anisimova vs Dalma Galfi preview

In Picture: Anisimova in action (Source: Getty Images) (Getty)

Thirteenth seed Amanda Anisimova will take on Dalma Galfi in the second round of the 2025 Wimbledon. 2025 has seen Anisimova deliver consistent results, with a 27-12 win/loss record. She won the WTA 1000 title at the Qatar Open, with a win over Jelena Ostapenko in the final.

Anisimova began her grasscourt season splendidly, reaching the final of the Queen's Club Championships, losing 3-6, 4-6 to Tatjana Maria. She also reached the quarterfinals at the Berlin Tennis Open, losing 1-6, 1-6 to Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals. At Wimbledon, she began her campaign with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Yulia Putintseva in the first round, and followed it up with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Renata Zarazua in the second round.

Wimbledon is the only event where Dalma Galfi has played in the main draw. The Hungarian player has mainly played on the ITF Tour, reaching three finals and securing two titles at Oeiras and Vic.

During the grass season, Galfi failed to qualify at both the Libema Open and the Berlin Tennis Open. She lost against Mariam Bolkvadze at the Libema Open and lost against Katarzyna Kawa in Berlin. However, at Wimbledon, she began her campaign with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 win over home favorite Harriet Dart, and followed it with an upset, beating 21st seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in straight sets in the second round.

Amanda Anisimova vs Dalma Galfi head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.

Amanda Anisimova vs Dalma Galfi odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Amanda Anisimova -625 -1.5 (-190) Over 20.5 (-110) Dalma Galfi +400 +1.5 (+130) Under 20.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Amanda Anisimova vs Dalma Galfi prediction

Anisimova reached her maiden grass-court final at Queen's Club a few weeks ago. Other than that, one of her best grass-court results was reaching the quarterfinals at the 2022 Wimbledon, losing 2-6, 4-6 against Simona Halep.

Galfi has matched her best Wimbledon result, having reached the third round once in 2023. However, she has yet to win a grass-court title during her career on the ITF or the Challenger Tour, with most of her success coming on clay court, followed by hard courts.

Anisimova has been in fine form in 2025, and her consistent results and higher ranking make her the clear favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Anisimova to win in straight sets

