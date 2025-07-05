Wimbledon 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Linda Noskova preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Amanda Anisimova vs Linda Noskova

Date: July 6, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Amanda Anisimova vs Linda Noskova preview

Two power-packed players, Amanda Anisimova and Linda Noskova, will lock horns in an exciting fourth-round encounter at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

Ad

Trending

Anisimova, the 13th seed at this year’s tournament, has enjoyed a hugely successful season on grass this year. A maiden final on the surface at Queen’s Club and wins in Eastbourne and here translate into an impressive 9-2 win-loss. Her season has already been anchored by a Masters 1000 title in Dubai, and she is on the cusp of a top-10 debut.

Playing at the All England, the American began with a dominant 6-0, 6-0 win over Yulia Putintseva before battling past Renata Zarazua and Dalma Galfi to make the second week for the first time.

Ad

Noskova is playing thw Wimbledon second week for the first time. (Source: Getty)

Noskova, meanwhile, has reached the second week at Wimbledon for the first time in her career. She has been made to work for the wins by the likes of Eva Lys and Kamila Rakhimova but has always managed to raise her game on the big points.

Ad

The Czech has not had the best of seasons in 2025, having come into Wimbledon with a modest-at-best win-loss of 18-16. Her big game, however, has seemingly come alive on the lawns of the All England Club.

Amanda Anisimova vs Linda Noskova head-to-head

Noskova leads Anisimova in their current head-to-head 1-0, having beaten her in their only previous meeting at Indian Wells in 2023.

Amanda Anisimova vs Linda Noskova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Amanda Anisimova Linda Noskova

Ad

(Odds to be updated)

Amanda Anisimova vs Linda Noskova prediction

Anisimova has won 9 of her 11 matches on grass this year. (Source: Getty)

Both Amanda Anisimova and Linda Noskova possess similarly powerful games and will look to take control of the baseline.

Ad

The one area where Noskova does hold an edge is her serve. At 209, she sits at No. 3 on the ace leaderboard for 2025. That, unfortunately, has not always translated into success for her of late. At Wimbledon alone, she has dropped serve on eight occasions.

The difference mostly comes down to her error-prone hitting from the backcourt. She possesses enough firepower to push opponents onto the back foot, but with the high risk comes a high number of errors.

Ad

Anisimova can go off-kilter now and then, but has managed her game well so far. She struggled with a loss of timing against Dalma Galfi but was able to recalibrate. She has consistently been winning nearly 75% points behind the first serve against the hit-and-miss Noskova, whose numbers dropped to 55% against Lys.

In a close matchup of players with similar styles, the little details can be the difference makers. And given the recent run of form, Anisimova looks better equipped to keep the house in order.

Pick: Anisimova to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More