Wimbledon 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Renata Zarazua preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Amanda Anisimova vs Renata Zarazua

Date: July 2, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Prize money: $7,34,63,257.50

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC TNT Sports & discovery+ | India - Star Sports & Jio HotStar

Amanda Anisimova vs Renata Zarazua preview

Former Wimbledon quarterfinalist Amanda Anisimova takes on World No. 71 Renata Zarazua on Wednesday (July 2) in her quest for a spot in the third round of the grasscourt Slam.

Anisimova has had a commendable first half of the season, highlighted by her big win at the WTA 1000 event in Doha. She also made the final in London on grass in the lead-up to Wimbledon. The American had a promising display in Berlin on grass as well, reaching the quarterfinals. Her latest exploits have catapulted her to a career-high world ranking of 12.

In what has been a consistent season for Anisimova across all surfaces, the 23-year-old also made the last four at Charleston and the quarterfinals at Hobart on the tour.

Anisimova was ruthless in her Wimbledon opener on Monday, dismissing Yulia Putintseva 6-0, 6-0.

Renata Zarazua in action at 2025 French Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Renata Zarazua made history at the Australian Open earlier this year when she became the first Mexican player to win a match at the Melbourne Major in 25 years. She, however, struggled to build on it and only caught fire at the WTT W100 ITF event in Madrid, where she finished as the runner-up.

The former World No. 51 didn't fare well on grass either, winning her first round of qualifying at Eastbourne before bowing out in the next round.

Zarazua, however, brushed aside her setbacks and sizzled through her Wimbledon opener, pummeling Belgian veteran Yanina Wickmayer 6-0, 6-3.

Amanda Anisimova vs Renata Zarazua head-to-head

Anisimova has a flawless 2-0 record over Zarazua in their head-to-head. Her first win came at Indian Harbour Beach in 2017 on clay while her most recent triumph was at Washington DC on hardcourts in 2024.

Amanda Anisimova vs Renata Zarazua odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Amanda Anisimova Renata Zarazua

Odds to be updated when available.

Amanda Anisimova vs Renata Zarazua prediction

Amanda Anisimova in action on Day 5 - Berlin Tennis Open by Hylo - Source: Getty

It goes without saying that Anisimova is the overwhelming favorite coming into this clash. Her power-packed game has been on fire all year, lending her remarkable consistency on all surfaces. Her strong serve and quick-hitting ability were instrumental in taking her to the final in London and the quarterfinals in Berlin on grass.

Zarazua, on the other hand, not only struggled all year but also doesn't have a game suited for the slick surface. Traditionally a grinder, the Mexican's fragile serve and underpowered game won't help her cause against a player as aggressive as Anisimova.

Pick: Anisimova in straight sets

