Wimbledon 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Yulia Putintseva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Timings

Fixture: (13) Amanda Anisimova vs Yulia Putintseva

Date: June 30, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Amanda Anisimova vs Yulia Putintseva preview

Amanda Anisimova at the HSBC Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

13th seed Amanda Anisimova will face Yulia Putintseva in the first round of Wimbledon 2025.

Anisimova staged a comeback to beat Jodie Burrage in three sets at the HSBC Championships to begin her grass swing on a winning note. She eased past Sonay Kartal for the loss of four games, and then ousted top 10 players Emma Navarro and Zheng Qinwen to book her spot in the final.

Anisimova was up against Tatjana Maria in the summit clash. Her hopes of a first career title on grass were dashed with a 6-3, 6-4 loss. Her next tournament was the Berlin Tennis Open. She scored wins over Bianca Andreescu and Magdalena Frech before losing to Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals.

Putitnseva was sent packing by Heather Watson in the first round of the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club. Seeded fourth at the Nottingham Open, she beat Hannah Klugman in her opener and then lost to Rebecca Sramkova.

Putintseva was shown the door by Maria Sakkari in the first-round of the Bad Homburg Open. As if another early exit wasn't bad enough, she got into a little spat with the Greek when they met to shake hands at the net.

Amanda Anisimova vs Yulia Putintseva head-to-head

Anisimova leads Putintseva 3-1 in the head-to-head record. The American won their previous meeting at the Charleston Open 2025 in straight sets.

Amanda Anisimova vs Yulia Putintseva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Amanda Anisimova

-325 +1.5 (-1000) Over 20.5 (-135) Yulia Putintseva +240 -1.5 (+450) Under 20.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Amanda Anisimova vs Yulia Putintseva prediction

Yulia Putintseva at the Bad Homburg Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Anisimova has been in great form since the start of the grass swing. She reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in 2022, her best showing at the tournament. She competed in the qualifying rounds last year due to her low ranking in the middle of her comeback. A main draw spot was within her grasp but she faltered in the final round of qualifying.

Putintseva had a memorable time on grass last year. She won her first title on the surface and beat Iga Swiatek to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time. However, things have changed drastically in a year. Her results have declined by a fair margin throughout the year, and she has compiled a 1-3 record on grass so far.

Anisimova's winning record in this rivalry makes her the favorite to win their latest showdown. Her style of play usually works quite well on grass. All four of their previous matches were decided in straight sets, with Putintseva's only win coming at the US Open 2022. Based on their recent form, the American will be expected to extend her winning record in this rivalry.

Pick: Amanda Anisimova to win in straight sets.

