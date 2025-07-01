Wimbledon 2025: Barbora Krejcikova vs Alexandra Eala preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (17) Barbora Krejcikova vs Alexandra Eala

Date: July 1, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Barbora Krejcikova vs Alexandra Eala preview

Barbora Krejcikova at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova will begin her title defense at Wimbledon 2025 against Alexandra Eala.

Krejcikova was sidelined for most of the season due to an injury. She returned to action a week before the French Open at the Internationaux de Strasbourg, losing in the first round. She beat Tatjana Maria in her Roland Garros opener to tally her first win of the season before losing to Veronika Kudermetova in the second round.

Krejcikova's grass swing commenced with a first-round exit from the HSBC Championships. Another opening-round loss seemed imminent at last week's Eastbourne Open but she saved match points against Harriet Dart to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

The Czech saved multiple match points in the second round against Jodie Burrage as well. Unfortunately, she withdrew from the tournament after that due to an injury.

Eala started her grass swing at the Birmingham Challenger, going down to Linda Fruhvirtova in the first round. She bounced back with a quarterfinal showing at the Ilkley Challenger but went out in the first round of the Nottingham Open the following week.

Eala came through the qualifying rounds of the Eastbourne Open and advanced all the way to the final, her first on the WTA Tour. She came quite close to hoisting the winner's trophy but squandered four championship points against fellow teenager Maya Joint in the final.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Alexandra Eala head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Alexandra Eala odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Barbora Krejcikova

-110

-1.5 (+190)

Over 21.5 (-120) Alexandra Eala -115 +1.5 (-295)

Under 21.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Barbora Krejcikova vs Alexandra Eala prediction

Alexandra Eala at the Eastbourne Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Eala won more matches during her run to the Eastbourne final than Krejcikova has during her entire comeback. The latter's injury woes have brought her career to a halt after a resurgence last year.

Krejcikova was starting to find her footing in Eastbourne last week when another injury forced her to withdraw. Eala, on the other hand, had her first successful outing on grass, even though it ended in heartbreak in the end. The teenager's serve is the weakest part of her game at the moment, though she makes up for it in other ways.

This could be the second straight year that the women's defending champion goes out in the first round. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro brought Marketa Vondrousova's title defense to an end in the first round here last year.

The defending champions in women's singles haven't had much luck for most of this decade. Elena Rybakina was the only one to win back-to-back matches during her title defense in 2023. Starting from 2017, the others didn't participate or lost either in the first or second round. Krejcikova's injury struggles and Eala's success on grass point to another early exit for the defending champion.

Pick: Alexandra Eala to win in three sets.

