Wimbledon 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Reilly Opelka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (29) Brandon Nakashima vs Reilly Opelka

Date: July 3, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Brandon Nakashima vs Reilly Opelka preview

Brandon Nakashima will continue his campaign at SW19 with a second-round matchup against his compatriot Reilly Opelka.

Nakashima had a subpar performance during the recent clay swing, suffering first-round losses in Monte Carlo and Barcelona, second-round losses in Rome, Bordeaux, Hamburg, and yet another opening-round loss at the French Open.

However, the 23-year-old redeemed himself with impressive victories over Jacob Fearnley and Learner Tien at the BOSS Open before his run in Stuttgart came to an end due to a 5-7, 4-6 loss against Alexander Zverev. He had a similar result at Queen’s Club, falling to Jack Draper in the third round.

In Wimbledon, Nakashima began his first-round play against Yu Bu on Tuesday. Due to the 11 PM curfew, he completed the contest with a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-4 win on Wednesday.

Reilly Opelka, on the other hand, began his grass stint on a high note. He defeated the likes of Nicolas Jarry and Daniil Medvedev to reach the quarterfinals of the Libema Open. Unfortunately, the 6-foot-11 player wasn’t able to get the job done, suffering a 1-6, 4-6 loss against Zizou Bergs.

His form over the next two tournaments since then has been concerning, with second-round losses at Queen’s Club and Eastbourne each. But he displayed dominance with a straight-set win against Alexander Shevchenko in his first match at The Championships since the 2022 edition of the Grand Slam.

Brandon Nakashima vs Reilly Opelka head-to-head

The head-to-head is currently tied at 1-1 between the players, with Nakashima winning their latest duel at Delray Beach earlier this year.

Brandon Nakashima vs Reilly Opelka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Brandon Nakashima Reilly Opelka

(Odds will be added once available)

Brandon Nakashima vs Reilly Opelka prediction

Opelka’s serve has been his biggest weapon on grass, averaging 12 aces across 11 matches and winning 79.1% of points on his first serve. However, Nakashima has proven to handle big servers, having defeated Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the opening round of the HSBC Championships during this grass-court stretch.

Both players will head into Thursday’s match with similar win rates on grass in the 2025 season, making it safe to assume that they might each win a set at least. Still, given Nakashima’s recent form and higher ranking, he enters the contest as the slight favorite.

Pick: Brandon Nakashima to win.

