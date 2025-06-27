Wimbledon 2025: Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka's projected paths to final

The women's singles draw for 2025 Wimbledon was revealed on Friday (June 27). Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff have all received different paths to the summit clash in terms of difficulty.

While top-seeded Sabalenka is one of the firm favourites to make it to the women's singles final from the top half of the draw, the bottom half is likely to be much more stacked as second-seeded Gauff and eighth-seeded Swiatek have been placed in the fourth quarter of the second half.

Below, we take a look at the projected paths to the Wimbledon final for Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff, respectively:

Aryna Sabalenka has a straightforward first week at Wimbledon, but could struggle in the second week

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will face Canadian qualifier Carson Branstine in the first round of the 2025 Wimbledon. The Belarusian will most likely win this match in commanding fashion, considering Branstine is making her main draw debut. The 27-year-old then has another favourable match-up against the winner of the Lulu Sun and Marie Bouzkova match in the second round.

The third round will offer some interesting prospective match-ups for the three-time Major winner, as she can face either local favourite Emma Raducanu or the resurgent Marketa Vondrousova, who beat her in the semifinals of the Berlin Tennis Open last week. Provided she doesn't stumble in the early rounds, the top seed is then projected to face 14th-seeded Elina Svitolina or 24th-seeded Elise Mertens for a place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The going gets relatively tougher for Sabalenka in the last eight, as her prospective opponents include sixth-seeded Madison Keys and ninth-seeded Paula Badosa. If she makes it to the semifinals, the World No. 1 has a wide range of seeded players that she can face, including Jasmine Paolini, Zheng Qinwen, Amanda Anisimova, and Jelena Ostapenko, among a few other top names.

Iga Swiatek has received the toughest path to the Wimbledon final out of all the top seeds

Iga Swiatek, on her part, will face Russia's Polina Kudermetova in the first round of Wimbledon before taking on either USA's Caty McNally or Great Britain's Jodie Burrage in her next match. While the Pole's third-round outing is relatively tricky with the likes of Marta Kostyuk, Danielle Collins, and Camila Osorio looming as her prospective opponents, it doesn't hold a candle to her projected Round-of-16 match against 11th-seeded Elena Rybakina.

The World No. 8 is likely to receive stiff resistance from the 2022 champion if she reaches this far. In the last eight, the 24-year-old is projected to face the in-form reigning French Open champion Coco Gauff, who is looking to become the first female player since Serena Williams to complete the much-coveted Channel Slam in the next fortnight.

Although Swiatek leads Gauff by a large margin of 11-4 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour, the five-time Major winner will be the underdog in this match-up on the grasscourts of the All England Club. Provided the former World No. 1 fights past Rybakina and Gauff, she is projected to face either third-seeded Jessica Pegula, seventh-seeded Mirra Andreeva, or the defending champion Barbora Krejcikova for a place in the final at Wimbledon.

Coco Gauff may have to defeat archrival Iga Swiatek en route to the Wimbledon final

Coco Gauff will have her hands full in the first round of the grasscourt Major as she will face World No. 42 Dayan Yastremska. The American then has a tricky match-up in the second round, with former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka being one of her potential opponents. The third round is likely to offer an even bigger curveball to the World No. 2 since Sofia Kenin, who defeated the American at the 2023 Wimbledon, is projected to run into her.

If Gauff maintains her composure to make it to the second week at SW19, she could face either 16th-seeded Daria Kasatkina or 19th-seeded Liudmila Samsonova for a place in the quarterfinals of the grasscourt Major. In the last eight, the 21-year-old will take on either eighth-seeded Iga Swiatek or former titlist Elena Rybakina, in what will mark a blockbuster clash.

While the World No. 2 leads Rybakina 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour, she trails Swiatek 4-11. That said, the American and the Pole have never faced off on grasscourts, meaning a potential encounter could go the former's way. Provided the second seed makes it out of this quarter, she is projected to face either Andreeva, Pegula, or Krejcikova in the semifinals of the tournament.

