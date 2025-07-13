Wimbledon 2025 Day 14: Men's singles and women's doubles final predictions ft. Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz

The final day of the 2025 Wimbledon (July 13) will see the final of the men's singles and the women's doubles final, which will take place on the Center Court at SW19.

The first marquee match of the day is the women's doubles final between the fourth-seeded pair of Jelena Ostapenko and Hsieh Su-wei taking on the eighth-seeded pair of Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens. This match will be followed by the men's singles final between the top two seeds, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled for the final day at the 2025 Wimbledon.

#1 Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz

The top two-ranked men's players in the world, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, will face each other in the final of the 2025 Wimbledon. Sinner has been in impressive form at this year's Championships, as he has won all the matches in straight sets, barring the fourth-round match against Grigor Dimitrov, where he was down two sets before the Bulgarian retired from the match. The Italian has secured wins over Luca Nardi, Aleksandar Vukic, Pedro Martinez, and Ben Shelton and thrashed Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinal.

Carlos Alcaraz has played some tricky matches at Wimbledon this year, but the two-time defending champion has found his way through, especially in the five-set win over Fabio Fognini in the first round. He won against the likes of Oliver Tarbet, Jan-Lennard Struff, Andrey Rublev, and Cameron Norrie before winning 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 6-7 (6) against fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz in the semifinal.

Alcaraz has an 8-4 lead in the head-to-head against Sinner and is the favorite to complete the hat-trick of Wimbledon titles, as detailed in the preview here.

Predicted winner- Carlos Alcaraz

#2 Jelena Ostapenko/Hsieh Su-wei vs Veronika Kudermetova/Elise Mertens

The women's doubles final at the 2025 Wimbledon will be contested between the fourth-seeded pair of Jelena Ostapenko and Hsieh Su-wei and the eighth-seeded pair of Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens. Ostapenko and Hsieh started their campaign at Wimbledon with a win over the team of Oksana Kalashnikova and Elena Pridankina in the first round and then won against the team of Marta Kostyuk and Elena Gabriela-Ruse in the second round.

In the third round, the fourth-seeded pair won against the 14th-seeded pair of Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zhang Shuai, followed by a victory over the team of Anna Kalinskaya and Sorana Cirstea in the quarterfinals. In the semifinal, they won 7-5, 6-4 over top seeds and defending champions Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend in the semifinals.

Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens began their Wimbledon campaign with a win over the British pair of Hannah Klugman and Mika Stojsavljevic in the first round and then won against the pair of Marie Bouzkova and Anhelina Kalinina in the second round before getting a bye in the third round against the eleventh-seeded pair of Beatriz Haddad Maia and Laura Siegemund.

Kudermetova and Mertens won against the second-seeded pair of Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski in the quarterfinals and then won 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 against the team of Olivia Gadecki and Desirae Krawczyk in the semifinal.

The team of Ostapenko and Hsieh is the favorite to win the final, as they are the higher-seeded pair.

Predicted winner- Jelena Ostapenko/Hsieh Su-wei

