Wimbledon 2025 Day 3: Women's singles predictions ft. Jasmine Paolini vs Kamilla Rakhimova, Naomi Osaka vs Katerina Siniakova

Day 3 at the 2025 Wimbledon (July 2) will feature some of the top seeds in the women's draw taking part in second-round action. The day's play will be headlined by top seed Aryna Sabalenka, who will take on Marie Bouzkova in the second round.

Other prominent seeds who will be in action are Jasmine Paolini (4th seed), Madison Keys (6th seed), Diana Shnaider (12th seed), Amanda Anisimova (13th seed), Elina Svitolina (14th seed), and Leylah Fernandez (29th seed). Former Major champions such as Emma Raducanu, Marketa Vondrousova, and Naomi Osaka will also take the court on Day 3.

Let's look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 3 of the 2025 Wimbledon

#1 Katie Boulter vs Solana Sierra

In Picture: Katie Boulter (Getty)

Home favorite Katie Boulter is all set to take on lucky loser Solana Sierra in the second round of the 2025 Wimbledon. Boulter has a 16-10 win /loss record, including ITF matches. Her best result came at an ITF event in Paris where she won the title with a win over Chole Paquet in the final. At Wimbledon, she began her campaign with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 win over ninth-seed Paula Badosa in the first round.

Solana Sierra has won three ITF titles this year, with no major success on the WTA Tour. At Wimbledon, she won her matches against Tessah Adrianjafitrimo and Leyre Romero Gormaz in the qualifiers, but lost against Talia Gibson in the final round. As a lucky loser, she began her main-draw campaign with a 6-2, 7-6 (6) win over Olivia Gadecki in the first round.

This is the first meeting between Boulter and Sierra, but being the higher-ranked player, the British player is the favorite to win the match.

Predicted winner- Katie Boulter.

Diana Shnaider vs Diane Parry

In Picture: Diana Shnaider (Getty)

12th seed Diana Shnaider will take on French qualifier Diane Parry in the second round of the 2025 Wimbledon. Shnaider has a 19-16 win /loss record in 2025, with quarterfinal appearances in Adelaide, Rome, and at Queen's Club. She began her campaign at SW19 with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win against Moyuka Uchijima in the first round.

Diane Parry has not gotten past the second round of any of the WTA events she has played in 2025. At Wimbledon, she secured wins over Oleksandra Oliynykova, Alina Charaeva, and Emerson Jones to enter the main draw. She began her main-draw campaign with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Petra Martic in the first round.

This will be the first meeting between Shnaider and Parry, and being the seeded player, the Russian player is the favorite to win the match.

Predicted winner- Diana Shnaider.

Naomi Osaka vs Katerina Siniakova

In Picture: Naomi Osaka (Getty)

Former Grand Slam Champion and No.1 player Naomi Osaka will take on the reigning Wimbledon double champion Katerina Siniakova in the second round of this year's Championships. Osaka has a 19-9 win /loss record this year, including Challenger matches, with her best being a runner-up finish at the ASB Classic. She began her campaign at Wimbledon with a 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over Australian qualifier Talia Gibson in the first round.

Katerina Siniakova has a 20-15 win /loss record in 2025, with her best result being a semifinal finish in Cluj. She began her Wimbledon campaign with a big upset, winning 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 against fifth seed Zheng Qinwen in the first round.

The head-to-head is tied at 1-1, with Siniakova winning the last encounter at the 2019 French Open. Given she just beat the fifth seed, the Czech player is the slight favorite to win the second-round match.

Predicted winner- Katerina Siniakova.

#4 Jasmine Paolini vs Kamilla Rakhimova

In Picture: Jasmine Paolini (Getty)

Fourth seed Jasmine Paolini will look to keep her Wimbledon campaign on track when she takes on Kamilla Rakhimova in the second round. Paolini has won 28 of the 39 matches she has played in 2025, with her best result being winning the title at the Italian Open. The Italian player began her campaign at this year's Championships with a hard-fought 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Anastasija Sevastova in the first round.

Rakhimova has won 16 of her 36 matches this year (including ITF matches), with her best result being a quarterfinal appearance at the Eastbourne Open, where she lost against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. She began her campaign at SW19 with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 win over Aoi Ito in the first round.

Paolini has won her only match against Rakhimova in Spain in 2022, making her the favorite to win the upcoming match as well.

Predicted winner- Jasmine Paolini.

