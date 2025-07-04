Wimbledon 2025 Day 4: Women's singles predictions ft. Amanda Anisimova vs Dalma Galfi, Naomi Osaka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

The action is starting to heat up at the Wimbledon Championships in London. The first three days of the Major have been entertaining so far.

Four of the top five seeds in the women's event have been eliminated in the first week. Only Aryna Sabalenka has managed to survive the first two rounds among the usual favorites.

A few fresh faces have also entered the third round at Wimbledon. Among those are Turkish youngster Zeynep Sonmez

With fourth-round spots up for grabs in London, let's look at the predictions for Day 4.

#4 Amanda Anisimova vs Dalma Galfi

First up, Amanda Anisimova will take on Dalma Galfi in the first round.

Anisimova has consciously raised her level this year. After a title-winning run in Doha, she reached the semifinals in Charleston and the fourth round in Paris. The American cruised past Yulia Putintseva and Renata Zarazua in the first two rounds.

Meanwhile, Dalma Galfi has chalked up her season-best result this week. After failing to qualify in Melbourne and Paris, she is one win away from reaching the last 16 at Wimbledon. The Hungarian stunned Harriet Dart in the first round and then took out Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second.

No points for guessing that Anisimova is the more established player in this bout. She will be up against a tricky contender in great form, but should be able to power through to the next round.

#3 Naomi Osaka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Osaka at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Next up, Naomi Osaka will take on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the third round.

Osaka has shown glimpses of her top potential this year. After a runner-up finish in Auckland, she reached the fourth round in Miami and Rome. The Japanese started her campaign with solid wins over Talia Gibson and Katerina Siniakova in the first two rounds.

Meanwhile, Pavlyuchenkova will be sensing an opportunity to make a significant impact this year. With most of the top seeds out at Wimbledon, the heavyweight Russian has a chance to achieve a notable result. She eased past Ajla Tomljanović and Ashlyn Krueger in the first two rounds.

Osaka will face her toughest challenge this week at the All England Club. Her inconsistent form through the season might tilt the tie in Pavlyuchenkova's favor in the third round.

#2 Diane Parry vs Sonay Kartal

Parry at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Next up, Diane Parry will face Sonay Kartal in the third round of the Wimbledon Championships.

Parry is one of the most talented youngsters on tour. After a second-round exit in Madrid, she reached the quarterfinals of the ITF event in Ilkey. She breezed past Petra Martic and Diana Shnaider in the first two rounds.

Meanwhile, Sonay Kartal has had an optimistic season in 2025. She reached the fourth round in Indian Wells and the last 16 in Queen's Club, which are her best results so far. The Brit humbled Jelena Ostapenko in the first round and then brushed aside Viktoriya Tomova in the second.

Both players have reached the third round at Wimbledon in the past. They will be desperate to make it count this time around, and Kartal's impressive season will give her the edge in this bout.

#1 Elina Svitolina vs Elise Mertens

Svitolina at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Lastly, Elina Svitolina will take on Elise Mertens in the third round.

Svitolina will feel gutted not to win more trophies this year. She has at least reached the quarterfinals of six events so far, including the Australian Open and the French Open. The Ukrainian continued her clinical form by easing past Anna Bondar and Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first two rounds.

Elise Mertens, meanwhile, continued her happy knack of producing strong results on tour. After a title-winning run in Rosmalen, she's now one win away from reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon. The Belgian eliminated Linda Fruhvirtova and Ann Li in the first two rounds.

While Svitolina has yet to drop a set in London, Mertens survived a tough test against Li in the second round. Considering their record at Wimbledon and skill set on grass, Svitolina will be a clear favorite to win this match.

