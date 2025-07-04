Wimbledon 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Clara Tauson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (11) Elena Rybakina vs (23) Clara Tauson

Date: July 5, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: Third round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Prize money: $7,34,63,257.50

Live telecast: USA Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC TNT Sports & discovery+ | India - Star Sports & Jio HotStar

Elena Rybakina vs Clara Tauson preview

Elena Rybakina celebrates after reaching 3R at Wimbledon| Image Source: Getty

2022 champion Elena Rybakina will face 23rd-seeded Clara Tauson in the third round of 2025 Wimbledon on Saturday (July 5).

Ad

Trending

Rybakina had endured a quiet season on the WTA Tour in the first four months of the year, failing to record a title run at any tournaments. With her back against the wall, the Kazakh made plenty of amends with a ninth career singles triumph at the Internationaux de Strasbourg before a Round-of-16 result at the French Open.

Although the 26-year-old failed to make her mark in the lead-up to Wimbledon, she has shown immaculate form this week. The 11th seed has dismissed Maria Sakkari and Elina Avanesyan for the loss of seven overall games en route to the third round of the tournament. Her next opponent will be the 22nd-ranked Tauson, who has put together a respectable campaign with a 26-13 win-loss record and a maiden career title victory at the ASB Classic earlier in January.

Ad

The 22-year-old lost in the quarterfinals and the Round of 16 at the Nottingham Open and the Bad Homburg Open, respectively. She overcame a set deficit against local favorite Heather Watson in the first round of Wimbledon before a tight straight-sets win over Anna Kalinskaya helped her reach the third round of the grasscourt Major for the first time in her career.

Elena Rybakina vs Clara Tauson head-to-head

Rybakina leads Tauson by a margin of 2-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Kazakh defeated the Dane at the 2019 Swedish Open and the 2024 Miami Open.

Ad

Elena Rybakina vs Clara Tauson odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Clara Tauson +325 -1.5 (+575) Over 20.5 (-125) Elena Rybakina -475 +1.5 (-1600) Under 20.5 (-115)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Elena Rybakina vs Clara Tauson prediction

Clara Tauson tracks down a ball at Wimbledon | Image Source: Getty

Rybakina's game has been firing on all cylinders at SW19 this year. During her second-round victory against Sakkari, the World No. 11 won 90% of her first-serve points while routing the Greek in just over an hour. The Kazakh has the ability to hit with easy power from both wings, making her the firm favorite in this match-up.

Ad

While Tauson can take big cuts on the ball with her flat shot-making, she will have to come up with something special to take the former Wimbledon winner to the distance. The 23rd seed will need to drive her shots down the middle to avoid giving her higher-ranked opponent any angles from the baseline. Provided she can stick to the game plan, she has a small chance of scripting an upset.

Pick: Rybakina to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More