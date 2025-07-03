Wimbledon 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Elena Rybakina vs Maria Sakkari

Date: July 3, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $ 73,463,257.50

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Elena Rybakina vs Maria Sakkari preview

In Picture: Rybakina in action (Getty)

Eleventh seed and former champion Elena Rybakina is set to face former Top 10 player Maria Sakkari in the second round of the 2025 Wimbledon. Rybakina has a 30-12 win/loss record with semifinal finishes in Abu Dhabi and Doha at the beginning of the year. Her best result of the season came in Strasbourg, where she won the title with a 6-1, 6-7 (2), 6-1 victory against Liudmila Samsonova in the final.

Trending

Rybakina began her grass-court season with a quarterfinal run at the Queen's Club Championships, losing 4-6, 6-7 (4) against eventual champion Tatjana Maria. She also reached the quarterfinal at the Berlin Tennis Open, losing 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-7 (6) against Aryna Sabalenka despite having multiple match points. The 2022 champion began her campaign at this year's Championships with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Elina Avanesyan in the first round.

Maria Sakkari has had a poor 2025, as she has a negative 16-19 win/loss record for the season. Her best result was reaching the quarterfinals at the Linz Open, losing 5-7, 0-6 against Dayana Yastremska. The former Top-10 Greek player has had five first-round exits and six second-round exits this year.

Sakkari has not fared well on grass this year, as she lost 3-6, 0-6 against Elise Mertens in the second round at the Libema Open. She failed to qualify in Berlin, losing against Rebeka Masarova, and then losing 3-6, 7-6 (2), 3-6 against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round of the Bad Homburg Open. However, she began her Wimbledon campaign with a confident 6-4, 6-4 win over Anna Blinkova in the first round.

Elena Rybakina vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head

Rybakina has a 4-1 lead in the head-to-head against Sakkari, having won the last match 6-4, 6-3 at the United Cup.

Elena Rybakina vs Maria Sakkari odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina -700 -1.5 (-220) Over 20.5 (+100) Maria Sakkari +450 +1.5 (+150) Under 20.5 (-145)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Elena Rybakina vs Maria Sakkari prediction

Grass has been the strongest surface for Rybakina, as she had her biggest career moment when she won the Wimbledon title in 2022. Overall, she has a 20-3 win/loss record at SW 19, having reached the semifinal last year, where she lost against eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Grass has been the weakest surface for Sakkari, as her ten career finals have all come on either hard courts or clay courts. Wimbledon has been her weakest Major, as she has never been past the third round and has an 11-8 win/loss record.

Rybakina is the clear favorite to win the match, as she has a phenomenal record at Wimbledon, and she has a favorable match-up against Sakkari as well.

Pick- Rybakina to win in straight sets

