Wimbledon 2025: Emma Navarro vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Emma Navarro vs (17) Barbora Krejcikova

Date: July 5, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $ 73,463,257.50

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Emma Navarro vs Barbora Krejcikova preview

In Picture: Navarro in action (Getty)

One of the third-round matches at the 2025 Wimbledon will see 10th seed Emma Navarro take on 17th seed and defending champion Barbora Krejcikova. Navarro has won 23 of the 39 matches in 2025, with her best result being winning the Merida Open, where she won 6-0, 6-0 against Emiliana Arango in the final.

Navarro began her grass-court season with a quarterfinal loss at the Queen's Club Championships, losing 3-6, 3-6 to Amanda Anisimova. She then faced a 6-7 (2), 3-6 loss against Paula Badosa in the second round of the Berlin Tennis Open. Before Wimbledon, she reached the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open, losing 4-6, 6-1, 3-6 to eventual champion Jessica Pegula.

At this year's Championships, Navarro began her campaign with a 6-3, 6-1 win over two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the first round. She then had another dominant win in the second round, winning 6-1, 6-2 against Veronika Kudermetova.

Krejcikova, who has played only eight matches in 2025, winning five, has been sidelined due to injury concerns for most of the season. She started with a first-round loss in Strasbourg and then lost 0-6, 3-6 against Veronika Kudermetova in the second round of the French Open.

Krejcikova began her grasscourt season at the Queen's Club Championships, losing 4-6, 3-6 against Rebecca Sramkova in the first round. She reached the quarterfinals of the Eastbourne Open, but withdrew from her match against Varvara Gracheva. At Wimbledon, she began with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 win against Alexandra Eala and then backed it up with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 victory over Caroline Dolehide in the second round.

Emma Navarro vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.

Emma Navarro vs Barbora Krejcikova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Navarro -220 TBD TBD Barbora Krejcikova +170 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Emma Navarro vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction

In the two matches she has played so far, Navarro has won 72 percent of her first serve points and 56 percent of her second serve points. She has a 71 percent break-point conversion rate, winning 10 of the 14 break points she has generated.

Meanwhile, Krejcikova has won 67 percent and 56 percent of her first and second serve points, respectively. She has a break point conversion rate of 42 percent, winning 11 of the 26 break points in the two matches.

Krejcikova had injury concerns coming into Wimbledon, and she has already spent almost two hours more on court than Navarro. Fatigue might be a factor, and that gives Navarro a slight advantage.

Pick- Navarro to win in three sets

