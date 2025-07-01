Wimbledon 2025: Grigor Dimitrov vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (19) Grigor Dimitrov vs Yoshihito Nishioka
Date: July 1, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: London, United Kingdom
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: $ 7,34,63,257.50
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar
Grigor Dimitrov vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview
Nineteenth seed Grigor Dimitrov will begin his campaign at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round.
2025 has been injury-prone for Dimitrov as the Bulgarian has already had four retirements in the year. His best results have been reaching the semifinals in Brisbane and Miami, where he retired against Jiri Lehecka and lost against Novak Djokovic, respectively.
Dimitrov's Grand Slam results have been disappointing this year, as he had first-round retirements at both the Australian Open and the French Open. He withdrew against Francesco Passaro in Melbourne and against Ethan Quinn in Paris. This is going to be the first grass-court match for Dimitrov this year.
Yoshihito Nishioka has won nine of the nineteen matches he has played in 2025, which indicates an average season for the Japanese player so far. His best result was reaching the quarterfinals at the Dallas Open, where he had to retire against Casper Ruud.
Nishioka has lost all three matches he has played on grass this year, retiring against Adrian Mannarino in the opening round at the Birmingham Challenger. Another retirement followed at the Stuttgart Open against Learner Tien, and he lost 4-6, 1-6 against Yannick Hanfmann in the opening round in Halle.
Grigor Dimitrov vs Yoshihito Nishioka head-to-head
Dimitrov has a 3-0 head-to-head against Nishioka, winning the last match 7-5, 6-4 at the 2024 Italian Open.
Grigor Dimitrov vs Yoshihito Nishioka odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Grigor Dimitrov vs Yoshihito Nishioka prediction
Dimitrov's only grass-court title came at the 2014 Queen's Club Championships, where he won against Feliciano Lopez in the final. That same year, he had his best result at Wimbledon, reaching the semifinal, where he lost against Novak Djokovic.
Nishioka has yet to reach a grass-court final in his career so far, with all his six career finals coming on hard courts. His best result at Wimbledon was reaching the second round in 2021 and 2024.
Provided he is physically fit, Dimitrov is the clear favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the more seasoned Grand Slam player and a former semifinalist.
Pick- Dimitrov to win in straight sets