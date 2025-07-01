Wimbledon 2025: Katie Volynets vs Tatjana Maria preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Katie Volynets vs Tatjana Maria

Date: July 1, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $ 73,463,257.50

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Katie Volynets vs Tatjana Maria preview

In Picture: Volynets in action (Getty)

One of the first-round matches on Day 2 (July 1) at the 2025 Wimbledon will feature Katie Volynets facing off against Tatjana Maria. Volynets has a 20-18 win/loss record this year, including Challenger matches. Her best result was reaching the last eight at the ASB Classic, losing 1-6, 4-6 against Alycia Parks.

Trending

Volynets also reached the final of the Oeiras 3 Challenger event, losing 6-4, 1-6, 2-6 against Dalma Galfi. She began her grass-court season with a 3-6, 3-6 loss against Mingge Xu in the first round of the Nottingham Open. She then lost 5-7, 5-7 against Kimberly Birrell in the qualifying round at the Eastbourne Open.

Including Challenger matches, Tatjana Maria has won 20 of the 38 matches she has played in 2025. Before the grass-court season, her best result was reaching the quarterfinal in Bogotá, losing 1-6, 3-6 against eventual champion Camila Osorio.

Maria began the grass-court season with a bang, winning the title at the Queen's Club Championships as a qualifier. She won against high-profile players like Leylah Fernandez, Karolina Muchova, Madison Keys, and Elena Rybakina to reach the final, where she won 6-3, 6-4 against Amanda Anisimova. However, she failed to keep up the winning momentum, losing 0-6, 6-7 (1) against Leylah Fernandez in the first round of the Bad Homburg Open.

Katie Volynets vs Tatjana Maria head-to-head

The head-to-head is tied at 1-1 between Volynets and Maria, with Volynets winning the last match 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 at the 2024 Hua Hin Championships.

Katie Volynets vs Tatjana Maria odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Katie Volynets +160 +1.5 (-160) Under 21.5 (-130) Tatjana Maria -210 -1.5 (+110) Over 21.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Katie Volynets vs Tatjana Maria prediction

Volynets has yet to reach a career final on the WTA Tour. She has reached two finals on the Challenger Tour, but both of them were on clay courts. Her best result at Wimbledon was reaching the second round last year.

Grass has been the best surface for Maria, as she has won two titles on the surface. Barring the title at Queen's Club she won a few weeks ago, she also won the 2018 Mallorca Open with a win over Anastasija Sevastova in the final. She is a former semifinalist at Wimbledon, losing against Ons Jabeur in 2022.

Maria is the favorite to win the upcoming match, as she has a better track record while playing on grass, including Wimbledon.

Pick- Maria to win in straight sets

