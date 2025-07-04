Wimbledon 2025: Marin Cilic vs Jaume Munar preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Marin Cilic vs Jaume Munar
Date: July 5, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: London, United Kingdom
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: $ 73,463,257.50
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar
Marin Cilic vs Jaume Munar preview
Former Wimbledon runner-up Marin Cilic will face Spain's Jaume Munar in the third round of the 2025 Wimbledon. Cilic has a 21-10 win /loss record this year, including Challenger tennis, with his best Tour result coming in Dubai, where he lost 4-6, 6-3, 2-6 against Felix Auger-Aliassime at the quarterfinals.
Cilic started his grass-court season at the Ilkley Challenger, losing 3-6, 4-6 against Zachary Svajda in the second round. He then won the Challenger title in Nottingham with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Shintaro Mochizuki in the final. At Wimbledon, he began with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Raphael Collignon in the first round. He caused a massive upset in the second round, winning 6-4, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 against fourth seed and home favorite Jack Draper in the second round.
Munar has won 17 of the 33 matches in the year, finishing as a semifinalist in Hong Kong and Dallas. He lost 6-4, 6-7 (5), 4-6 against Alexandre Muller in Hong Kong and 2-6, 6-2, 6-7 (4) against Casper Ruud in Dallas.
In the grass court season, Munar played a competitive match against Carlos Alcaraz at the Queen's Club Championships, losing 4-6, 7-6 (7), 5-7 in the second round. He then lost 5-7, 3-6 against Gabriel Diallo in the opening round at the Mallorca Championships. At Wimbledon, he began with a6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over 28th seed Alexander Bublik in the first round, and then backed it up with a 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (9) win against Fabian Marozsan in the second round.
Marin Cilic vs Jaume Munar head-to-head
Cilic has a 2-0 head-to-head record against Muar, winning the last match 6-3, 6-3 in Cincinnati back in 2022.
Marin Cilic vs Jaume Munar odds
Marin Cilic vs Jaume Munar prediction
Cilic has reached six grass-court finals in his career so far, winning three titles on the surface. The last of these came at the 2021 Stuttgart Open, where he won 7-6 (2), 6-3 against Felix Auger-Aliassime. He has a 70 percent win rate at Wimbledon, with his best performance being in 2017, when he reached the final, losing to Roger Federer.
Munar has yet to reach a grass-court final in his career, with his only career final coming on clay. This has been the Spaniard's best result at Wimbledon, as he had never made it past the second round in his previous appearances.
Cilic is the firm favorite to win as he has a positive record against Munar, and the Croatian player's strength is playing on grass.
Pick- Cilic to win in straight sets