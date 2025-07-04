Wimbledon 2025: Marin Cilic vs Jaume Munar preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Marin Cilic vs Jaume Munar

Date: July 5, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $ 73,463,257.50

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Marin Cilic vs Jaume Munar preview

In Picture: Cilic in action (Getty)

Former Wimbledon runner-up Marin Cilic will face Spain's Jaume Munar in the third round of the 2025 Wimbledon. Cilic has a 21-10 win /loss record this year, including Challenger tennis, with his best Tour result coming in Dubai, where he lost 4-6, 6-3, 2-6 against Felix Auger-Aliassime at the quarterfinals.

Ad

Trending

Cilic started his grass-court season at the Ilkley Challenger, losing 3-6, 4-6 against Zachary Svajda in the second round. He then won the Challenger title in Nottingham with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Shintaro Mochizuki in the final. At Wimbledon, he began with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Raphael Collignon in the first round. He caused a massive upset in the second round, winning 6-4, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 against fourth seed and home favorite Jack Draper in the second round.

Ad

Munar has won 17 of the 33 matches in the year, finishing as a semifinalist in Hong Kong and Dallas. He lost 6-4, 6-7 (5), 4-6 against Alexandre Muller in Hong Kong and 2-6, 6-2, 6-7 (4) against Casper Ruud in Dallas.

In the grass court season, Munar played a competitive match against Carlos Alcaraz at the Queen's Club Championships, losing 4-6, 7-6 (7), 5-7 in the second round. He then lost 5-7, 3-6 against Gabriel Diallo in the opening round at the Mallorca Championships. At Wimbledon, he began with a6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over 28th seed Alexander Bublik in the first round, and then backed it up with a 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (9) win against Fabian Marozsan in the second round.

Ad

Marin Cilic vs Jaume Munar head-to-head

Cilic has a 2-0 head-to-head record against Muar, winning the last match 6-3, 6-3 in Cincinnati back in 2022.

Marin Cilic vs Jaume Munar odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marin Cilic -175 TBD TBD Jaume Munar +135 TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Marin Cilic vs Jaume Munar prediction

Cilic has reached six grass-court finals in his career so far, winning three titles on the surface. The last of these came at the 2021 Stuttgart Open, where he won 7-6 (2), 6-3 against Felix Auger-Aliassime. He has a 70 percent win rate at Wimbledon, with his best performance being in 2017, when he reached the final, losing to Roger Federer.

Ad

Munar has yet to reach a grass-court final in his career, with his only career final coming on clay. This has been the Spaniard's best result at Wimbledon, as he had never made it past the second round in his previous appearances.

Cilic is the firm favorite to win as he has a positive record against Munar, and the Croatian player's strength is playing on grass.

Pick- Cilic to win in straight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More