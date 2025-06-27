Wimbledon 2025: Men's singles draw: Biggest winner and loser ft. Novak Djokovic

The men's singles draw for Wimbledon 2025 was revealed on Friday, June 27, setting in motion the start of another exciting fortnight. With plenty of blockbuster matches set to unfold with each passing round, fans are waiting with bated breath for the tournament to commence.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner headlines the draw as the top seed, followed by two-time defending champion Carlos Alaraz as the second seed. Alexander Zverev and Jack Draper trail them as the third and fourth seeds respectively.

It's quite rare for a draw to be perfectly balanced. Some top players get to avoid big threats until the latter stages, when they have no choice but to face them. Others have to navigate a murderer's row of opponents right from the first round. With that in mind, here's a look at who was favored by lady luck with regards to the men's singles draw at Wimbledon 2025:

Biggest winner: Novak Djokovic's quest for a 25th Major title given a massive boost with a favorable draw

Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Novak Djokovic can breathe a sigh of relief looking at his draw. While there's no way to dodge Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz altogether, his Wimbledon draw gives him enough breathing room to find his footing before he has to encounter them.

The Serb will begin his quest for a record 25th Major title and his eighth at Wimbledon, against Alexandre Muller. The latter is currently on a four-match losing streak and has won only two career matches on grass. This should be a routine win for him.

Djokovic will face either Dan Evans or Jay Clarke in the second round, both ranked way outside the top 100. American upstart and 30th seed Alex Michelsen could be a tricky adversary to handle in the third round, though the 38-year-old's experience on grass should see him through to the next round.

This would lead to a fourth-round showdown between him and either 11th seed Alex de Minaur or 21st seed Tomas Machac. The Serb has a 2-1 record against both of them, though none of their previous matches were on grass, thus giving Djokovic a big advantage this time.

According to the seedings, fourth seed Jack Draper is projected to be Djokovic's quarterfinal opponent. However, with a 2-3 record at Wimbledon, the Brit will have to overcome his mental block in order to make it this far. 28th seed Alexander Bublik could instead make the last eight given his recent form.

Bublik won the title in Halle and even beat No. 1 Sinner en route to the title. A dangerous player when his game is firing on all cylinders, his consistency from week to week remains a concern.

Sinner is likely to be Djokovic's semifinal opponent. The Serb has lost their last four matches but leads his younger rival 2-0 at Wimbledon. Should the top seed make an early exit, then Lorenzo Musetti, who he beat in last year's semifinals, or the likes of Ben Shelton, Denis Shapovalov or Tommy Paul could be his potential opponents in the semifinals.

If Djokovic makes it to the final, then it's quite likely he will face Alcaraz for the title for the third year in a row. The young Spaniard has triumphed the last two times, though no one has won three titles on the trot at Wimbledon since the Serb himself. Another showdown between them would be quite intriguing.

Biggest loser: Alexander Zverev in the company of his biggest tormentors at Wimbledon

Alexander Zverev at the Bad Homburg Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Wimbledon remains the only Major where Alexander Zverev hasn't advanced beyond the fourth round. A similar fate could await him this year looking at his draw. He will face Arthur Rinderknech in the first round. The latter is having a poor season but beat Shelton at Queen's Club last week for a top 10 scalp.

Zverev should be able to navigate past either Pablo Carreno Busta or Chris Rodesch in the second round. However, former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini could lead to his demise in the third round. Their rivalry currently leans 4-3 in the German's favor.

However, Berrettini has won their last two matches- their meeting at this year's Monte-Carlo Masters and at Wimbledon 2023. The Italian's injury woes are the only thing that could handicap him either during the tournament or against Zverev.

Even if Zverev gets past Berrettini, 16th seed Francisco Cerundolo could show him the door in the fourth round. The Argentine has a 3-0 record in this rivalry, with two of those wins coming this year. If the German somehow gets through this clash as well to reach the last eight for the first time, his journey is likely to end in the quarterfinals.

Fifth seed Taylor Fritz or ninth seed Daniil Medvedev are Zverev's projected quarterfinal opponents. The American is a two-time quarterfinalist at SW19 and is on a five-match winning streak in this rivalry. He beat the German in five sets at last year's Wimbledon.

Medvedev has won seven of his last eight matches against Zverev, including a few days ago in Halle. With so many terrible match-ups, it's tough to see the third seed making a deep run here.

