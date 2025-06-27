Wimbledon 2025: Men's singles power rankings ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and others

Former champions Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic lead the field at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, set to begin with main draw action on June 30. They will be joined by the likes of World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and a host of others looking to make an impact on the biggest stage that the sport has to offer.

That said, some players have traditionally fared better at the grasscourt Slam than others. And here, we have the top-8 players based on their performances on grass over the last three years:

Note: The following formula was used to calculate the power rankings for this year's Wimbledon: (1x points earned in the 2025 grass season + 0.5x points earned in the 2024 grass season + 0.25x points earned in the 2023 grass season).

Wimbledon 2025: Men's singles power rankings

#8 Tommy Paul

Tommy Paul had his best showing at Wimbledon last year. (Source: Getty)

Tommy Paul could easily skip notice heading into this year’s Wimbledon, given his absence from a few warm-up tournaments. Injuries forced him to skip Queen’s Club, where he was the defending champion, while he fell to Dan Evans early in Eastbourne.

Trending

That said, the American has shown great grasscourt acumen in recent years. His run to the title at Queen’s Club last year is the obvious standout result, but his other results are often overlooked.

Paul made it to the Wimbledon quarterfinal last year, losing only to the eventual champion. His win-loss at the tournament thus improved to a Slam best of 9-3 (75%). He also has another final on grass to show for: Eastbourne 2023. His dynamism and all-court game make him a threat on grass, and no player would want to see his name next to their own in the draw.

#7 Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz is the ATP serve stats leader coming into Wimbledon. (Source: Getty)

Much like his compatriot Tommy Paul, Taylor Fritz has also begun to play well on grass in recent years. He always possessed a big serve, but challenging it better has helped him soar to multiple titles on the surface in the last couple of years.

Fritz lifted the trophy in Eastbourne last year and went on to achieve his best result at Wimbledon: a quarterfinal showing before losing to Lorenzo Musetti in five sets. Twelve months on, he comes into the tournament with another grass title, Stuttgart this time.

With a rating of 298.6 points, Fritz sits atop the 2025 serve stats leaderboard. He has won 90% of his service games all year, averaging 10 aces a match, and if he continues to replicate those numbers at the All England Club, he could be very hard to beat.

#6 Lorenzo Musetti

Lorenzo Musetti had a wildly successful 2024 season. (Source: Getty)

Lorenzo Musetti finds himself amid a career-defining season, one that has seen him soar to a maiden Masters 1000 final and a career-high ranking of No. 6.

But it all began at Wimbledon last year, where he made it to his first Slam semifinal. He had also made the summit clash at the Queen’s Club and the semifinal at Stuttgart in what was a very impressive grass season.

The Italian, however, has seemed to struggle in long, drawn-out matches of late. After showing immense promise in his runs at Monte-Carlo and even Roland Garros, he seems to simply run out of steam by the end. He definitely has the game to win on grass, but his biggest challenge will be match management.

#5 Alexander Bublik

Alexander Bublik has not lost a match on grass in the lead-up to Wimbledon this year. (Source: Getty)

Alexander Bublik has always played well on grass. He serves big and his groundstrokes fly flat and fast. Fans got a glimpse of just what he is capable of doing on the low-bouncing surface in Halle, where he beat the likes of Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev en route to the title. That's the only tournament he has played on grass this year, thus bringing his win-loss on the surface to a flawless 5-0.

What's even more impressive is the fact that the Kazakh has lifted the trophy at Halle, one of the biggest grass events of the year, twice in the last three years. He had also triumphed at the venue in 2023.

At 12, Bublik is averaging more aces per match than the season's serve stats leader, Taylor Fritz. He hit 76 aces in his five matches at Halle alone, this bringing his grasscourt average to an even better 15 per match. If he can keep up that sort of form, who knows what other big scalps he takes home at the All England Club.

#4 Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner is yet to make a Wimbledon final. (Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner has put together a stellar 19-3 win-loss record this year. However, he has lost the two big finals that he has played since returning from the doping suspension (to Carlos Alcaraz on both occasions).

Playing on grass too, Sinner did not achieve the result that he had hoped, as he lost to Alexander Bublik in the Halle second round. That was not in line with his form on grass in recent years, with results including a title at the German city as well as a Wimbledon semifinal and quarterfinal run in the last couple of years.

His run to the quarterfinals last year came to an end after an illness-affected loss to Daniil Medvedev, but it still improved his win-loss at the tournament to 13-4 (75%). That puts him close to the top tier when it comes to tournament pedigree. That experience and his power-packed game could make for a lethal combination.

#3 Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev Wimbledon 2023 - Source: Getty

While his performance at the season's opening two Grand Slams has been hit-and-miss in recent years, Daniil Medvedev has found form by the time he arrives at the All England Club. He has made back-to-back semifinals at the grass-court Slam in the last two editions, losing to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz on both occasions.

The seasoned campaigner has also impressed on grass elsewhere, making a semifinal at Halle a couple of years ago and making the final this year.

The run to the Halle summit clash a few weeks ago felt more significant as it put an end to a poor run of form, mostly on clay, for Medvedev. He beat big servers like Alexander Zverev and Quentin Halys en route before coming up short against Alexander Bublik.

At 18, he is tied-sixth with Carlos Alcaraz and Fabio Fognini for most Wimbledon matches won from this year's field. His 75% winning percentage is better than all but Novak Djokovic from those with more wins than him, and that should prove enough of his prowess on grass.

#2 Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has won seven Wimbledon titles but lost the last two finals that he has played. (Source: Getty)

To say that Novak Djokovic holds an edge, grass-court experience-wise, against others in the field would be an understatement. The seven-time former champion's 97 match wins at Wimbledon are still 10 more than the 87 of all the other players on the power rankings combined.

There is, however, very little indication of how Djokovic's form will hold on grass. Title-less this season, the Serb arrives at the All England with the aura of invincibility diminishing. He lost his only encounter on grass, an exhibition against Karen Khachanov, in straight sets, but would have appreciated the match time.

The Serb has played well only in parts in 2025, but he has managed to hang on to the No. 8 position on serve stats with a score of with a score of 292.5. He has been winning close to 90% of his service games, and those sorts of numbers can translate into a big advantage on grass.

Djokovic is likely to grit his way through some of the early rounds, but the real test will come in the big matches. Will he try something different after his French Open semifinal loss to Jannik Sinner? Will the serving numbers hold up? Those are crucial questions only time will answer.

#1 Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz is the two-time defending Wimbledon champion. (Source: Getty)

He is the two-time defending champion, has two additional grass-court titles in the last three years, and is on an 18-match winning streak. Carlos Alcaraz is definitely the man to beat at this year’s Wimbledon Championships.

He has lost only one match on grass (to Jack Draper at the Queen’s Club last year) in three years and has emerged as an unlikely favorite to win every time he steps out on the lawns.

The two-time champion has a few qualities that help him shine in the conditions. First, he is not shy to try different shots as opposed to someone like Jannik Sinner, who relies more heavily on his baseline prowess to win points. Alcaraz will hit dropshots, come into the net every chance he gets, and use the slice to change the rhythm of rallies.

The Spaniard is also a great returner. In fact, he is the Tour leader in terms of return games won percentage with 31.1%. He can neutralise the advantage that big-serving opponents bring on grass. In short, he is a complete player on grass.

The Spaniard, who added a fifth Grand Slam title to his name at the French Open earlier this month, has made natural surfaces (grass and clay) his own and could well be on his way to a second consecutive Channel Slam.

