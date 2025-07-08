Wimbledon 2025: Mirra Andreeva vs Belinda Bencic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (7) Mirra Andreeva vs Belinda Bencic

Date: July 9, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Mirra Andreeva vs Belinda Bencic preview

Mirra Andreeva at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Seventh seed Mirra Andreeva will take on Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2025.

Ad

Trending

Andreeva didn't drop a set en route to the fourth round, beating Mayar Sherif, Lucia Bronzetti and Hailey Baptiste along the way. She was up against 10th seed Emma Navarro for a spot in the last eight. The Russian teen was off to a fast start, bagging five games in a row to take control of the first set.

There were five breaks of serve across the first six games of the second set, with Andreeva gaining the upper hand for a 4-2 lead. She broke Navarro's serve one last time while she served to stay in the match for a 6-2, 6-3 victory.

Ad

After a comfortable 6-0, 6-3 win over Alycia Parks in the first round, Bencic was pushed to three sets in her next two matches. She dug deep to fight past Elsa Jaquemot and Elisabetta Cocciaretto to set up a fourth-round date with 18th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Bencic led by a break twice in the first set and even served for it 5-4 but couldn't get the job done. She then fell behind 3-0 in the tie-break but turned things around to snatch the set from her opponent. They were evenly matched for most of the second set, until the Swiss snagged a break of serve in the eighth game to go 5-3 up.

Ad

However, Alexandrova saved five match points to stop Bencic from serving out the match in the next game. The Swiss dashed all hopes of her rival's comeback in the following game, breaking her serve one last time for a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win.

Mirra Andreeva vs Belinda Bencic head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Mirra Andreeva vs Belinda Bencic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Mirra Andreeva -225 +1.5 (-625) Over 21.5 (-120) Belinda Bencic +180 -1.5 (+340) Under 21.5 (-120)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Mirra Andreeva vs Belinda Bencic prediction

Belinda Bencic at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both have advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time. Andreeva hasn't lost a set so far and has dropped 22 games en route to the last eight, tied with Laura Siegemund for the least among women. She struck 17 winners against 27 unforced errors against Navarro in the previous round. While it wasn't her cleanest match, it was enough to get over the finish line.

Ad

Bencic had better numbers in that regard, hitting 24 winners against 28 unforced errors against Alexandrova. She has won an average of 68 percent of points behind her first serve during the tournament. Andreeva is ahead of her in this metric, winning nearly 72 percent of her first serve points on an average.

Bencic's return from maternity leave this year has been rather impressive. Andreeva has taken her career to the next level as well by winning a couple of WTA 1000 titles. While the Swiss is certainly a challenging player to deal with on grass, the teenager's current form does make her the favorite to win this showdown.

Pick: Mirra Andreeva to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More