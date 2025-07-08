Wimbledon 2025: Mirra Andreeva vs Belinda Bencic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (7) Mirra Andreeva vs Belinda Bencic
Date: July 9, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £53,550,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS
Mirra Andreeva vs Belinda Bencic preview
Seventh seed Mirra Andreeva will take on Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2025.
Andreeva didn't drop a set en route to the fourth round, beating Mayar Sherif, Lucia Bronzetti and Hailey Baptiste along the way. She was up against 10th seed Emma Navarro for a spot in the last eight. The Russian teen was off to a fast start, bagging five games in a row to take control of the first set.
There were five breaks of serve across the first six games of the second set, with Andreeva gaining the upper hand for a 4-2 lead. She broke Navarro's serve one last time while she served to stay in the match for a 6-2, 6-3 victory.
After a comfortable 6-0, 6-3 win over Alycia Parks in the first round, Bencic was pushed to three sets in her next two matches. She dug deep to fight past Elsa Jaquemot and Elisabetta Cocciaretto to set up a fourth-round date with 18th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.
Bencic led by a break twice in the first set and even served for it 5-4 but couldn't get the job done. She then fell behind 3-0 in the tie-break but turned things around to snatch the set from her opponent. They were evenly matched for most of the second set, until the Swiss snagged a break of serve in the eighth game to go 5-3 up.
However, Alexandrova saved five match points to stop Bencic from serving out the match in the next game. The Swiss dashed all hopes of her rival's comeback in the following game, breaking her serve one last time for a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win.
Mirra Andreeva vs Belinda Bencic head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Mirra Andreeva vs Belinda Bencic odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Mirra Andreeva vs Belinda Bencic prediction
Both have advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time. Andreeva hasn't lost a set so far and has dropped 22 games en route to the last eight, tied with Laura Siegemund for the least among women. She struck 17 winners against 27 unforced errors against Navarro in the previous round. While it wasn't her cleanest match, it was enough to get over the finish line.
Bencic had better numbers in that regard, hitting 24 winners against 28 unforced errors against Alexandrova. She has won an average of 68 percent of points behind her first serve during the tournament. Andreeva is ahead of her in this metric, winning nearly 72 percent of her first serve points on an average.
Bencic's return from maternity leave this year has been rather impressive. Andreeva has taken her career to the next level as well by winning a couple of WTA 1000 titles. While the Swiss is certainly a challenging player to deal with on grass, the teenager's current form does make her the favorite to win this showdown.
Pick: Mirra Andreeva to win in straight sets.