Wimbledon 2025: Mirra Andreeva vs Hailey Baptiste preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Mirra Andreeva vs Hailey Baptiste

Date: July 5, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Mirra Andreeva vs Hailey Baptiste preview

Mirra Andreeva will continue her inspiring run at Wimbledon with a third-round clash set up against Hailey Baptiste.

Andreeva is enjoying the best season of her young career, having won back-to-back trophies in Dubai and Indian Wells. However, she has been unable to replicate similar performance since then, failing to advance to the semifinals of any tournament.

She also had a disappointing grass stint ahead of Wimbledon, with a first-round loss against Magdalena Frech in Berlin and a 3-6, 3-6 loss in the second round in Bad Homburg against Linda Noskova.

However, the subpar form hasn’t hampered her performance at SW19. The teenager required less effort to cruise into the third round, defeating Mayar Sherif and Lucia Bronzetti without dropping a set.

Baptiste, meanwhile, has shocked many by exceeding expectations during the ongoing Grand Slam. Despite entering Wimbledon with a forgettable 1-2 win/loss record on the grass court, the American proceeded to take down Sorana Cirstea and Victoria Mboko.

Mirra Andreeva vs Hailey Baptiste head-to-head

This will be the first matchup between the two players.

Mirra Andreeva vs Hailey Baptiste odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Mirra Andreeva -425 -4.5 (-120) Over 20.5 (-130) Hailey Baptiste +290 +4.5 (-120) Under 20.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Mirra Andreeva vs Hailey Baptiste prediction

Mirra Andreeva will head into her next match having played 12 games fewer than her opponent. This lighter workload could give her a slight physical advantage.

More importantly, her serving performance has significantly improved. In the second round, she averaged four more aces, improved her first-serve percentage, won a higher percentage of points on her first serve, and committed fewer double faults. If she maintains this level, Baptiste could be in serious trouble.

Baptiste, meanwhile, has racked up 55 unforced errors across her first two matches. To challenge the No. 7 seed, she’ll need to improve her ground game and display a stronger serving display.

Pick: Mirra Andreeva to win in straight sets.

