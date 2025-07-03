Wimbledon 2025: Mirra Andreeva vs Lucia Bronzetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Mirra Andreeva vs Lucia Bronzetti

Date: July 3, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Mirra Andreeva vs Lucia Bronzetti preview

Mirra Andreeva at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Seventh seed Mirra Andreeva will face Lucia Bronzetti in the second round of Wimbledon 2025.

Andreeva took on Mayar Sherif in the first round. The first set featured plenty of back-and-forth between the two. The teenager initially trailed 0-2 but bagged the next three games with a break in hand to go 3-2 up. She dropped her serve yet again and then went on another three-game run to take the set.

After the chaos of the first set, the second set didn't feature such theatrics. Andreeva was the only one who managed to secure a break of serve, ultimately sealing a 6-3, 6-3 win for herself as a result.

Bronzetti was up against Jil Teichmann in her opener here. The Italian started the match with a break of serve and didn't relinquish that advantage until the end, thus helping her claim the first set.

Neither player got close to a break point for most of the second set, but that changed quickly towards the end. Bronzetti struck first in the ninth game to go 5-4 up, but couldn't serve out the match in the next game. With the score tied at 5-5, she broke Teichmann's serve yet again and served out the contest on her second try for a 6-4, 7-5 win.

Mirra Andreeva vs Lucia Bronzetti head-to-head

This will be their first meeting, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Mirra Andreeva vs Lucia Bronzetti odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Mirra Andreeva -1600 +1.5 (-10000) Over 18.5 (-110) Lucia Bronzetti +775 -1.5 (+1150) Under 18.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Mirra Andreeva vs Lucia Bronzetti prediction

Lucia Bronzetti at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Bronzetti got a little nervous while serving for the match against Teichmann, which was natural since she was close to scoring her maiden win at Wimbledon. She won 76 percent of points on the back of her first serve, and struck 10 winners against 11 unforced errors.

After a turbulent opening set, Andreeva stayed focused until the end to beat Sherif. She had a success rate of 73 percent behind her first deliveries, and hit 19 winners compared to 21 unforced errors.

On paper, this should be an easy win for Andreeva. She made the fourth round on her debut here in 2023, while Bronzetti just registered her first win at Wimbledon. The latter has also lost all nine of her previous matches against top 10 players in straight sets.

Both will be aware of the ongoing carnage at Wimbledon. 16 seeded players have been eliminated from the women's draw, with the second round yet to be completed. The underdogs are having a field day this time. Bronzetti could take inspiration from them, while Andreeva will feel pressured to avoid being the next high-profile seed to fall. However, the Italian's poor record against quality opposition makes her unlikely to score an upset.

Pick: Mirra Andreeva to win in straight sets.

