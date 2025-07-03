Wimbledon 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Naomi Osaka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Date: July 4, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Naomi Osaka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova preview

The third round at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships will pit two big ball strikers, Naomi Osaka and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, in an exciting encounter.

Ad

Trending

Osaka, who is yet to progress past the third round at the grasscourt Slam, has managed to come through the earlier stages unscathed. She posted straight-set wins over Talia Gibson and Katerina Siniakova to improve her season's win-loss to 20-9.

The Japanese player endured a rough start to the season but found some much-needed match wins en route to the title at the WTA125k event in Saint Malo. She has gone 3-2 on grass but definitely has the power-packed game needed to go deep at Wimbledon.

Ad

Pavlyuchenkova recently made the Eastbourne semis. (Source: Getty)

Pavlyuchenkova, meanwhile, began her year on a bright note by making the quarterfinals at the Australian Open. Her momentum, however, fizzled out as she failed to win back-to-back matches again until her participation in the Eastbourne Open.

Ad

Coming into the grass swing, her win-loss stood at a poor 6-8. She, however, turned things around at Eastbourne, where she reached the semifinals before losing to eventual champion Maya Joint. Here at Wimbledon, too, she has played a couple of solid matches, taking out Ashlyn Krueger and Ajla Tomljanovic to reach the third round.

Naomi Osaka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova head-to-head

Osaka leads Pavlyuchenkova in their current head-to-head 2-1, but the two have never played each other on grass. The last time they met was at the 2021 Australian Open, with the Japanese winning in straight sets.

Ad

Naomi Osaka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Naomi Osaka





Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova





Ad

(Odds to be updated)

Naomi Osaka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova prediction

Osaka has never crossed the third-round hurdle at Wimbledon. (Source: Getty)

Both Naomi Osaka and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova possess power-packed games well-suited for grass. They will step out all guns blazing, and this match has the potential of turning into an explosive affair.

Ad

One of the key differences between the two is the serve, where Osaka usually holds a slight edge. That said, Pavlyuchenkova has been strong in that department this week. In fact, she has hit more aces and is winning 78% of the first serve points, more than Osaka’s 75%.

If she continues to hit those numbers, the Russian has the potential to turn the tide in her favor. She is by far the more experienced player on grass. At 15, she had thrice the number of Wimbledon main draw wins compared to her opponent at the start of the tournament.

Ad

With both women looking to take the ball, it will come down to either player’s ability to get the first strike in. Osaka is the player more prone to going off-kilter in matches. She also does not have too many match wins of late, so nerves could play a part in tight stages.

Pavlyuchenkova, on the other hand, has played and won tight three-setters on grass multiple times in the last fortnight. If she brings that sort of composure to the match, she may end up clinching yet another close fixture.

Prediction: Pavlyuchenkova to win in three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline